Will Nick Chubb play against Patriots in Week 10? Latest update on Browns RB

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a much-needed win over the Cincinnati Bengals that pushed them a step closer to playoff contention.

The Browns’ blowout win featured star running back Nick Chubb leading the charge with a solid outing behind 83 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. However, Chubb tested positive for COVID-19 days after the contest, putting his status for Week 10 action against the New England Patriots up in the air.

Browns need Nick Chubb back on the field as soon as possible

Cleveland held out optimism that the Pro Bowler could get clearance in time to play, as head coach Kevin Stefanski voiced that there was “still a chance” the star running back could play due to being vaccinated.

"Right now, all I know is there is still a chance," Van Pelt said via the Akron Beacon-Journal. "I do not know how large that chance is or when that chance is. But we will take as long as we need to and as long as we possibly can."

That chance was ruled out on Friday as the team announced Chubb and fellow running back Demetric Felton, who also tested positive, are both out for the contest. His absence places a significant void in the backfield, as he is one of the league’s most productive offensive talents.

Chubb ranks third with 721 rushing yards, second with 6.0 yards per carry, and sixth with 6 rushing touchdowns. When healthy, he has been the focal point for the Browns behind his consistent stellar production. He’s posted four games with at least 100 rushing yards and scored a touchdown on four occasions.

Cleveland is already without Kareem Hunt, who is on the injured reserve due to a calf injury. Their absence pushes D’Ernest Johnson into the starting role for the second time this season. Johnson put forth a breakout performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 7, posting a career-high 146 rushing yards on 22 carries with a touchdown.

The Browns are hoping he can post some of the essence of that stellar outing against a surging Patriots team, who have won four out of their last five contests. Quarterback Baker Mayfield must also be a prominent factor as he’s coming off an efficient outing against the Bengals, where he completed 14-of-22 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

The Week 10 matchup could prove to be pivotal as New England currently sit in the last AFC playoff spot. A win by Cleveland may provide a crucial tiebreaker later in the season as the postseason picture takes shape.

