Will Aaron Rodgers play against the Seahawks in Week 10? Latest details on Packers QB availability 

The Aaron Rodgers story carried on this week when the Packers All-Pro QB returned to The Pat McAfee Show for another interview Tuesday after his tumultuous interview last Friday. Rodgers used the segment to "take responsibility" for his statements and to double down on his views on being unvaccinated.

Tanya Ray Fox @TanyaRayFox Pat McAfee asked Aaron Rodgers which doctors he consulted “besides Dr. Joe Rogan” and Rodgers said “I definitely talked with about a dozen friends of mine who dealt with COVID then said “hate is not gonna bring us out of this pandemic”



🤢 Pat McAfee asked Aaron Rodgers which doctors he consulted “besides Dr. Joe Rogan” and Rodgers said “I definitely talked with about a dozen friends of mine who dealt with COVID then said “hate is not gonna bring us out of this pandemic” 🤢

What did Rodgers say about his previous statements?

Rodgers said that he “made some comments that people might've felt were misleading". He goes on to say that “to anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments." Ever since his positive test for COVID-19 on November 3, Rodgers was absent from the Packers contest versus the Kansas City Chiefs as second-year quarterback Jordan Love started in place of Rodgers.

"I stand by what I said and the reasons why I made the decision."

In his initial interview on The Pat McAfee Show, he noted he was allergic to a component in both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Rodgers too disclosed that he made the decision not to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because of reports of people reporting unpleasant reactions.

Will Rodgers Play vs. Seahawks in Week 10?

The biggest question in Green Bay is whether or not Rodgers will be able to come back to play in time for the Packers game versus the Seahawks. The information of the QB’s possible return to play will be made Saturday. Per the league's health and safety protocols, his 10-day quarantine will wrap up on Saturday. Rodgers could be back on the team before the Packers' game on Sunday if Rodgers has no symptoms.

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky Matt LaFleur said Aaron Rodgers will start against the Seahawks on Sunday if he’s cleared from COVID protocols on Saturday. Probably obvious, but it was asked an answered. Matt LaFleur said Aaron Rodgers will start against the Seahawks on Sunday if he’s cleared from COVID protocols on Saturday. Probably obvious, but it was asked an answered.

If symptomatic, Rodgers will need to have two COVID-19 tests that are negative at least 24 hours away from each other.

“And hopefully I’ll feel great on Saturday, go through the walk-through and I’ll be ready to roll.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Rodgers was questioned about his preparations for the Seahawks without practicing. Rodgers answered: “I’m going to be a part of as many of those conversations as I can.” Rodgers admitted that he felt some of COVID-19’s toughest symptoms, as he said he viewed the contest versus Kansas City while “mostly laying down.” He noted that the degree of his workouts, while in quarantine, has been restricted to “some walking and some yoga” and that he’ll have to “amp it up” in the coming days.

Edited by Henno van Deventer

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rodgers Play Sunday vs. Seahawks? Yes No 0 votes so far