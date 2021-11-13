"Some people are haters. He's a grown man" - Aaron Rodgers' father proud of Packers QB's vaccine stance

The Aaron Rodgers vaccination saga has been covered extensively across news outlets and on social media platforms. The news became a huge talking point for celebrities, athletes and fans worldwide as the Green Bay Packers quarterback was scrutinized publicly.

There have been varying opinions from those that take the matter seriously and, in contrast, those that appear to simply have a laugh from the entire situation.

Rodgers' father, Ed, addressed his son's vaccination stance and lauded the Packers star for choosing what works best for him despite breaching the NFL's COVID protocols.

Ed Rodgers supports his son's vaccine stance

Ed Rodgers, a chiropractor, spoke with USA Today about Aaron's decision to stay unvaccinated. He also called out 'haters' who reacted negatively to the entire situation. Here's what Ed Rodgers had to say regarding his son:

"I think some of the people that are haters, I think if they listen to the show, I think he stated things very eloquently and very directly and succinctly. I don't know. I'm not sure why people think he misled anybody."

Ed Rodgers is referring to The Pat McAfee Show, where Aaron makes his weekly appearance for a free-flowing interview. After finding out that the Packers quarterback was ruled out of a Week 9 game due to testing positive for COVID-19, Aaron went on the show and used words like "woke mob," "cancel culture," and "witch hunt," to describe how he felt about others viewing him and his take on not being vaccinated.

Ed continued:

"I think he tried to probably treat himself naturally, like a lot of folks do. And there's a lot of great natural things out there, which helps mitigate the virus. So I'm proud of him. I'm proud that he went that route."

Ed stated that although he has yet to speak to his son about his vaccination status (before or after the incident with the Packers), he agrees with Aaron that individuals should have the right to do as they choose with their own body.

He further said that Aaron doesn't need anyone to make his own decisions. Even if it's about physical health. Ed explained:

"I don't really want to stick my foot in a lot of stuff. The main thing is I just support him. I'm proud of him. I trust his judgment and decisions. I think that's what I would've done."

Despite the rumored rift between Aaron and his family, it appears that he does indeed have one vocal supporter in his father. As per reports, Aaron will stay away from the Packers facility until Saturday.

If he passes the COVID-19 protocols (two negative tests within a 24-hour span of time), he will join the team and re-take the helm against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

TWSN @TWSN___



- Return of Russell Wilson

- Aaron Rodgers coming off Covid-19

- Chris Carson “hopeful” to play

- GB studded WR core vs young SEA DBs

- Expected 33 degrees at kickoff



predicts the game⬇️

twsn.net/2021/11/packer… #Seahawks vs #Packers is going to be a fun one:- Return of Russell Wilson- Aaron Rodgers coming off Covid-19- Chris Carson “hopeful” to play- GB studded WR core vs young SEA DBs- Expected 33 degrees at kickoff @rishiirastogi predicts the game⬇️ #Seahawks vs #Packers is going to be a fun one:- Return of Russell Wilson- Aaron Rodgers coming off Covid-19- Chris Carson “hopeful” to play- GB studded WR core vs young SEA DBs- Expected 33 degrees at kickoff@rishiirastogi predicts the game⬇️twsn.net/2021/11/packer…

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar