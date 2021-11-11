"Exponentially louder" - Former NBA star questions why Aaron Rodgers' vaccination status has overshadowed Henry Ruggs' accident

In the last two weeks, Aaron Rodgers has dominated the sports headlines. Since the star was ruled out for a game due to testing positive for COVID-19 in Week 9, the news waves have been on repeat with stories related to Rodgers' vaccination status and his apparent misleading statements.

There have been a few other sports storylines that have occurred during this same span of time. Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, has played poorly, the Atlanta Braves won the World Series for the first time since 1995, and the Cleveland Browns released Odell Beckham Jr.

However, one former NBA star wants to know why the incident involving former Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Henry Ruggs III has not gotten the same attention as the topic of Aaron Rodgers and his vaccination status.

Jay Williams questions why the Aaron Rodgers situation is getting more attention than the Henry Ruggs III incident

Current NBA analyst and former NBA star Jay Williams is no stranger to controversy. Once a promising star as a guard and the second overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft with the Chicago Bulls, Williams was critically injured in June 2003 while riding his motorcycle.

He crashed while not wearing his helmet and had several major injuries, which caused him to never play another game in the NBA.

Williams recently took to Twitter to speak on how the "noise" surrounding Aaron Rodgers' vaccination status and the coverage it has been receiving.

Here's what Williams had to say:

"Which one deserves more anger? You see, right now, we're having two conversations around two athletes making decisions that have put others lives at risk...Aaron Rodgers, Henry Ruggs."

Williams continued:

"But one conversation is exponentially louder than the other. And it's not the one about loss of life. So I ask you again, which one deserves more public outrage?"

It's evidently clear from the tweet that Williams is rather dismayed over the disparity in coverage and news of Aaron Rodgers' vaccination status in comparison to the Henry Ruggs III incident.

What happened to Henry Ruggs III?

Ruggs was arrested and charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor after causing the death of a young woman and her dog. Ruggs was reportedly driving 156 mph in his vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol and crashed his Corvette into the back of Tina Tintor, causing her vehicle to catch on fire.

This is his mug shot, via Former #Raiders WR Henry Ruggs is accused of driving 156 mph seconds before the crash. He was at 127mph when airbags deployed. His blood alcohol level was .161, which is more than twice the legal limit. A loaded gun was also found in the car.This is his mug shot, via @8NewsNow Former #Raiders WR Henry Ruggs is accused of driving 156 mph seconds before the crash. He was at 127mph when airbags deployed. His blood alcohol level was .161, which is more than twice the legal limit. A loaded gun was also found in the car.This is his mug shot, via @8NewsNow: https://t.co/oNDFBiQWfA

After the crash, a few pedestrians heard Tintor screaming and attempted to get her and her dog out of the vehicle but were overcome by the flames and smoke.

The question remains, though: Did Jay Williams have a point? Does the story on Ruggs, which deals with the loss of a human life, deserve more anger and vitriol than Rodgers' apparent lying about his vaccination status?

As with most things in life and in sports, the answer depends on who you ask.

