Aaron Rodgers unvaccinated: How QB violated mandates during offseason trips with fiancée Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, and his travels with his fiancée Shailene Woodley are now under scrutiny. The moment it became clear that Aaron Rodgers would not play against the Kansas City Chiefs after contracting COVID-19, and that he was supposed to isolate for ten days, people knew that he was unvaccinated. The focus immediately turned towards what Aaron Rodgers had said and done previously, which had given people the impression that he had taken the vaccine.

While reports indicate that Aaron Rodgers followed all protocols within training facilities, he certainly appeared not to follow them when talking to reporters. Some of the most egregious violations seem to have happened when Aaron Rodgers and fiancée Shailene Woodley went on various jaunts during the offseason.

Who is Shailene Woodley? Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers' fiancée brings her own penchant for holistic medicine

Shailene Woodley is Aaron Rodgers' fiancée. She is an actress who has starred in series such as The Secret Life of the American Teenager on ABC, and films such as The Fault in Our Stars. She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for starring in Big Little Lies on HBO.

Aaron Rodgers spent this offseason traveling to Hawaii as an unvaccinated tourist with his fiancée. Both were seen without masks, in clear violation of the state's mask mandate. They also went to the Kentucky derby during the offseason, with no masks in sight.

It seems clear that Aaron Rodgers has not only decided to remain unvaccinated, which is his choice, but chosen to compound it with his trips all over the place with Shailene Woodley.

Shailene Woodley herself is no stranger to unique views about medication. She had previously said in 2013:

“I think everything about my lifestyle is fairly alternative. I gather my own spring water from mountains every month. I go to a farm to get my food. I make everything from my own toothpaste to my own body lotions and face oils. I could go on for hours. I make my own medicines; I don’t get those from doctors. I make my own cheese and forage wild foods and identify wild plants. It’s an entire lifestyle. It’s appealing to my soul.”

Maybe Shailene Woodley's influence has rubbed off on Aaron Rodgers as well, as he has been reported to be having homeopathic and holistic treatments for COVID-19 and has remained unvaccinated trusting alternative medicine to work better for him.

Whatever the case, Aaron Rodgers has a lot to answer for with regards to his behavior. While not choosing to take the vaccine is an option in a free country, not following the protocols and mandates of your profession or state that are designed to protect others is downright negligent.

