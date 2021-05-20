Where is Aaron Rodgers Now? The Green Bay Packers quarterback and his fiancée continue with busy travel schedule

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, have quite the travel schedule.

The two continue to travel around North America as Green Bay wonders if they will have their starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

Rodgers and Woodley continue their travels

The newly engaged couple were seen in Costa Careye, Mexico, in early March with some of their close friends. After that they traveled to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida for an Easter vacation.

Around the same time as the Florida trip, they were guests of a private chef at Marchat, an exclusive restaurant in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

The same weekend that the news was reported that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay, he was seen at the Kentucky Derby. Woodley, Rodgers and his Packers teammate David Bakhtiari and former teammates Randall Cobb and A.J. Hawk, along with actor Miles Teller and their significant others, were all dressed in their Derby best.

While the two have been quiet about their relationship on social media, Rodgers did post a video of the two discussing his time as Jeopardy host earlier this year.

On Monday, Rodgers and Woodley were seen arriving in Oahu, Hawaii. No word yet on who m they were traveling with or if it was just a couples vacation.

Rodgers has also been focused on giving back to small businesses in his hometown. Through his time at Jeopardy!, as well as with the Aaron Rodgers Small Business COVID-19 Relief Fund, he has been raising money to give grants to business owners in Chico, California. The businesses that Rodgers' fund is helping have been some of the hardest hit during the pandemic.

Rodgers has been using his social media to share his efforts as well as surprising small business owners with these grants. The donation by Jeopardy! was $236,725, along with the $1,000,000 initial donation that Rodgers himself donated. The Aaron Rodgers Small Business COVID-19 Relief Fund has already help 159 small businesses in the North Valley/Chico, California area with a total of $1,599,967 worth of grants.

Although there is still no word yet on his future with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers doesn't seem worried. Of course, that's not the case for Packers fans who are anxiously awaiting their quarterback's decision.

But, it doesn't seem that one will be coming anytime soon. Jeopardy! will also be announcing their new host at the end of the summer and Rodgers is still in the running for that as well.