Will Patrick Mahomes play in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season?

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cleveland Browns this Sunday afternoon as the NFL 2021 season officially kicks off.

The matchup between the Chiefs and the Browns is a rematch from last season's AFC Divisional round. The Chiefs defeated the Browns 22-17 that day. It was not an overall dominating performance, mainly because Patrick Mahomes was removed from the game due to a concussion.

Will quarterback Patrick Mahomes be able to lead the Chiefs to another victory over the up-and-coming Browns?

Outlook for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 1

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is healthy, and ready to lead the Kansas City Chiefs in their home opener on Sunday afternoon.

Mahomes struggled with a few injuries towards the end of the 2020 NFL season. In fact, one injury was a concussion that he suffered against the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs last season. That caused him to miss most of the second half of the game.

Mahomes also suffered a turf toe injury last season that he played through, even in a disappointing loss in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shortly after the Super Bowl, Mahomes underwent surgery to repair the same, which also hindered him against the Browns.

Mahomes' performances against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game and against the Bucs in the Super Bowl were definitely underwhelming because of his injury. That was made even worse by an offensive line that wasn't able to hold back opposing defenses, causing Mahomes to run and scamper with his injured foot.

Mahomes entered training camp this summer healthy, and is ready to make a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line, which was depleted by injuries last season, is now newly constructed. That will hopefully give Mahomes the protection he and the rest of the offense need to be successful.

So far in preseason, the Chiefs' offensive line hasn't given up a sack, which is promising entering the 2021 NFL season.

In the last meeting between the two teams, Mahomes went 21/30 with 255 passing yards and one touchdown. He was then removed from the game because of a concussion.

Mahomes is known for being unstoppable in the first month of the NFL season. He is 10-0 and 32 touchdowns in September in his career as he enters his fifth NFL season.

