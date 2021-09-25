Will T.J. Watt play in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals?

T.J. Watt had an eventful couple of months. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers were in contract negotiations all summer long. Then, a couple of days before Week 1, the Steelers made Watt the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. But in Week 2, T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury that knocked him out of the game and put his Week 3 status in question.

T.J. Watt said earlier in the week he was doing whatever he could to play Sunday. But on Saturday morning, Watt was ruled out of the game. His absence will loom large in their divisional game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

T.J. Watt ruled out of Week 3

Burt Lauten @SteelersPRBurt #Steelers LB T.J. Watt (groin) has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. #Steelers LB T.J. Watt (groin) has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burt Lauten, Director of Communications for the Pittsburgh Steelers, revealed on Saturday that Watt is out for the week. Groin injuries have plagued the Steelers over the last two weeks. Devin Bush and Joe Haden suffered the same fate and missed Week 2 as a result. Watt and Alex Highsmith are both out of Week 3 with groin injuries.

T.J. Watt showed in Week 1 why he deserved a contract that size. He had seven quarterback pressures and five QB hits. Not only that, but he notched two sacks and had a forced fumble as well.

In Week 2, Watt forced another fumble and added another sack. Without him and Highsmith, the pressure is on Jamir Jones and Melvin Ingram to pick up the slack.

Watt missing a division rivalry game a tough break for the Steelers

tremendous presence in this space @adamIDP Best pass rush win percentage among edge rushers per @pff



Maxxx Crosby 33.3%

Yannick Ngakoue 29.8

Von Miller 27.5

Arik Armstead 25.4

Romeo Okwara 24.0

Joey Bosa 22.2

Chandler Jones 22.2

Nick Bosa 21.7

Myles Garrett 21.6

TJ Watt 21.2

Trey Hendrickson 20.0

Justin Houstin 19.6 Best pass rush win percentage among edge rushers per @pff



Through two games, T.J. Watt had one of the highest pass-rush win rates in the NFL amongst edge rushers. The Bengals' offensive line has struggled to protect Joe Burrow to start the season. Watt would've been a difference-maker and made life in the pocket uncomfortable for Burrow.

The Steelers defense is vulnerable this week without Watt. Highsmith has been productive and has created a lot of pressure on the edge opposite Watt through the past two games. Their replacements are better suited for rotational snaps rather than starting snaps.

Jones is an undrafted free agent and is only playing in his third career game. Ingram has played better than expected, but that's in large part due to the rotation he had with Watt and Highsmith. Haden and Bush will play, but they're not 100 percent. The secondary will be under increased pressure without the front seven gathering as much pressure.

The timing of the injury is a tough break for the Steelers, who need to bounce back from their Week 2 defeat. Week 3 will be the first AFC North matchup for the Steelers this season.

