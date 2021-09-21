Will TJ Watt play in Week 3? Pittsburgh Steelers LB could play vs Bengals despite injury concerns

Throughout the offseason, into training camp and pre-season, talk surrounded Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and a possible contract extension. Mere days before the Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Watt signed his much anticipated contract, making him the highest paid defensive player in the NFL.

Now, though, there are concerns regarding the Steelers possibly dealing with T.J. Watt's absence after he suffered a groin injury early in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders at home, which left Pittsburgh without its leading pass rusher.

Will T.J. Watt play in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals?

It appears T.J. Watt avoided serious injury on Sunday and is questionable for the time being. Watt, who played 16 snaps against the Raiders, did have a sack and four tackles in his short appearance before leaving the game.

The Steelers said there is a real chance that Watt could take the field on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, giving them some hope of stopping the passing game, a trait that was missing after his departure this past week.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Steelers LB TJ Watt, knocked out with a groin injury, has a chance to play this Sunday, I’m told. A good sign that — regardless of if he plays or not — it’s not a major injury. #Steelers LB TJ Watt, knocked out with a groin injury, has a chance to play this Sunday, I’m told. A good sign that — regardless of if he plays or not — it’s not a major injury.

Watt is the leading pass rusher for the Steelers and, along with defensive end Cam Heyward, is one of the Steelers' best defensive players. Against the Bills, Watt had two sacks, four solo tackles, a forced fumble and five quarterback hits. Without Watt, the Steelers were helpless against the Raiders offense, allowing 26 points.

If the Steelers can get T.J. Watt back, though, it's unclear whether the team will be comfortable having him on the field for every snap and possibly risking further injury.

Steelers injuries list

T.J. Watt isn't the only injury concern on the Steelers defense. Linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback Joe Haden were inactive against the Raiders, both dealing with groin injuries as well. It is still unclear whether Bush or Haden will play in Week 3 against the Bengals.

Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala

It's Week Two. So if you're keeping score at home: #Steelers CB Joe Haden, LB Devin Bush and LB TJ Watt are ALL now dealing w/ groin injuries.It's Week Two. So if you're keeping score at home: #Steelers CB Joe Haden, LB Devin Bush and LB TJ Watt are ALL now dealing w/ groin injuries.

It's Week Two.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without nose tackle Tyson Alualu for the foreseeable future after he broke his ankle against the Raiders. Alualu underwent surgery on his ankle on Monday.

