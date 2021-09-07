Will T.J. Watt sign a new contract? Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin suggests LB is close to agreeing a new deal

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participated in his first weekly regular season press conference Tuesday afternoon. Media and fans usually get a good grasp of how the Steelers' preparations for the upcoming game are going, along with any other personnel information during these media sessions.

During Tuesday's press conference, Tomlin was asked about the health of his team, the secondary, the young offensive line and, of course, the headline-making situation with linebacker T.J. Watt. What he indicated about Watt left many wondering if a resolution was near.

Is T.J. Watt close to signing a contract extension?

Of course, inquiring minds wanted to get Mike Tomlin's explanation regarding the current situation with linebacker T.J. Watt and a possible contract extension. Watt has been present at training camp all summer long but hasn't participated in team drills, instead working on individual drills and personal conditioning.

On Monday, during the first official practice for Week 1 preparations for the game against the Buffalo Bills, Watt continued to do what he has been doing all summer: no team drills, or participation, suggesting that he is still "sitting out", rather than "holding out."

Watt is entering the final year of his rookie contract and wants an extension. He was considered the favorite for Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 after racking up a league-leading 15 sacks, 41 quarterback hits and 23 tackles for loss. Watt wants to be the highest paid defensive player in the NFL, and his stats suggest he deserves that accolade.

When asked about the situation, Tomlin said he expects T.J. Watt to be a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

"It's my understanding, I remain optimistic something will get done from a deal perspective. I'm expecting him to work tomorrow. I'm proceeding with the assumption he's going to work tomorrow."

One might notice that Tomlin first started with the words, "It's my understanding," and then changed it to "I remain optimistic," meaning he may very well be aware that both T.J. Watt and the Steelers organization are close to a negotiation on a contract extension.

Tomlin on TJ Watt's snap count availability: "We'll play it by ear. One thing we're not going to assume is that he's regular or normal. He's in that position because of his unique talent and skillset."



"Guys like those guys routinely do what others can't." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 7, 2021

Tomlin also indicated that he expects T.J. Watt to be a full participant in Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, and talked about his possible snap count. Tomlin suggested that they would "play it by ear," which suggests Watt will be an active participant in Week 1.

#Steelers TJ Watt practice situation isn't a normal one. He's still there and doing drills. It isn't the same as an injured player not practicing. So who knows, maybe they intend to play him on Sunday regardless. 🤷‍♂️ If gets mandated fines by league if he doesn't play. — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) September 7, 2021

The next 24 hours should be interesting, as a possible contract extension could be in the offing. The Pittsburgh Steelers' stance has always been that they don't do contract negotiations throughout the regular season so, if a deal were to get done, it would need to happen by this weekend.

