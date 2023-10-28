Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs-Broncos game in Week 8?

Taylor Swift has proven to be Travis Kelce's lucky charm over the past month, with the pop star choosing to make an appearance and support her superstar partner in person. Swift's multiple appearances at Arrowhead Stadium (and once at MetLife Stadium) have garnered several media headlines, especially from Kelce's private suite, where she was seen bonding with his mother, Donna Kelce.

However, it appears Swift might not make it to the Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos.

TMZ reports that Swift will give the game in Denver a miss on Sunday. The report added that Swift has "gotta get back into tour mode," since her international tour begins next month. Swift is slated to begin her international tour with a show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 9.

Exploring Travis Kelce's stats with and without Taylor Swift in attendance

The Chiefs tight end's stats with and without his better half in attendance were broadcast on CBS during the Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs game in Week 7.

Per those numbers, Travis Kelce averages 108 receiving yards when Tayor Swift is in the stands. Those numbers plummet to 46.5 yards a game when Swift is not in attendance.

Travis Kelce himself was a little puzzled with the wording of the numbers on the CBS broadcast. On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, the Chiefs star commented:

"As it says in the edit, or whatever, it is 'left to his own devices'. Well put. Well put. It's kind of hard for me to wrap my head around that sentence. But yeah."

Jason Kelce added to that, saying that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was also aware of the disparity.

"He [Andy Reid] was asked about your big game. His response was Kelce keeps getting better with time. Taylor can stay around all she wants."

Morgan Freeman not the biggest fan of media craze around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

One person who's not quite fond of the excessive attention showered on Kelce and Swift in the NFL is Hollywood's own, Morgan Freeman.

A Chiefs fan himself, Freeman made an appearance on CBS Mornings this week. When asked for his thoughts on Kelce and Swift, Freeman said:

“I don’t think about them at all.”

Freeman added that he's instead interested in watching Patrick Mahomes wreak havoc, adding that the 2022 NFL MVP has "a rifle for an arm."

In any case, despite Freeman's indifference to Swift and Kelce, it appears she is bringing a lot more attention to the NFL.

In early October, when the Chiefs faced the Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were all in attendance alongside Taylor Swift to watch Kelce play.