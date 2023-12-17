Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs game today? Singer's $40,000,000 jet takes off hours before Travis Kelce's Patriots clash

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have supported each other publically. They have done it all, from showing up for a Kansas City Chiefs game to attending an Eras Tour show.

Swift will reportedly attend the Chiefs' Week 15 clash against the New England Patriots.

As per @taylorswiftjets on Instagram, Taylor Swift's $40 million private jet took off from Morristown, New Jersey, U.S, and landed at the Theodore Francis Green State Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island, U.S.

Fans discussed the iconic singer's travel plans in the comments section, wondering why she isn't landing directly in Massachusetts.

A few Swifties deduced that Swift could be visiting her Rhode Island house. Fans will be happy to see her cheering on Kelce from the stands again.

The Chiefs-Patriots clash is scheduled to take place at the Gillette Stadium, which is approximately 45 minutes away from the PVD, Theodore Francis Green State Airport.

Swift has been attending Kelce's games. Her first appearance in September took the NFL world by storm. With the 2023 NFL season in play, Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Argentina during bye week.

As the season draws to a close soon, one can expect more meetups before and after the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift remains unaware of excessive media coverage at Travis Kelce's game

Opening up about her relationship with Travis Kelce in her TIME Person of the Year Interview, Swift addressed the media coverage. While there is attention on the new power couple, Swift and Kelce are determined to support each other no matter what.

This includes attending games and concerts, and not shying away from the public eye.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," Swift said. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

Adding about Kelce, the Grammy winner said:

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

While making public appearances, both Swift and Kelce have continued to maintain their privacy.