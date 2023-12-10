Will Taylor Swift be at Travis Kelce's Week 14 clash vs Bills? Pop icon jets off in $40,000,000 plane from New Jersey

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have certainly stepped up their game as supportive partners over the last few weeks. While Kelce has been to Swift's Eras Tour, Swift has consistently shown up for the tight end's games.

This time, the Grammy winner is apparently in town for the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 14 clash against the Buffalo Bills. Swift has attended any Chiefs games she can, seemingly omitting only a few due to prior commitments and the ongoing Eras Tour.

Of course, Swift has also continued to make noise for her in-game appearance, enjoying her time as the spectator in the VIP suite with Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany, and Kelce's parents: Donna and Ed.

The information was shared by the account 'taylorswiftjets' on Instagram, which keeps proper track of Swift's countless flights through her private jet. Furthermore, someone like Swift is constantly traveling, often doing so via her private jet worth a whopping $40 million.

"Taylor Swift's 7x Landed near Kansas City, Missouri, US. Apx. flt. time 2 h 30 min. 1,075 mile (934 NM) flight from MMU to MKC," the account announced.

The plane, which landed in Missouri had departed from Morristown, New Jersey, US.

Last week, Swift had flown in for the Chiefs' 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Another report by Daily Mail spotted Travis Kelce in KC, leaving the team's designated hotel sometime after Swift's private jet landed. While there was no indication of the two meeting, Swift's team reportedly covered the Blank Space singer with umbrellas as she attempted to exit.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are proud of their new romance

While maintaining their privacy, Swift and Travis Kelce have continued to make multiple public appearances. The new power couple doesn't want to hide their relationship, proudly showing up to support each other when needed.

In her recent TIMES 2023 Person of the Year interview, Swift ended up addressing her relationship, making sure to come clean about a few things:

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift said.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

Taylor Swift at the Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs game

Furthermore, Swift also revealed that they were already a couple by the time the 2023 NFL season picked up. Of course, they decided to keep a few moments to themselves before making their first public appearance at the Arrowhead Stadium in September.