Will Tom Brady play the Buccaneers' next game against the Titans? HC Bruce Arians confirms the quarterback's status

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returned to the field this past weekend for the first time since their Super Bowl triumph in February. The reigning champions opened their preseason campaign against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium and succumbed to a 14-19 defeat.

It's the 4th quarter of a preseason game and Tom Brady doesn't rest.



He's working on snap counts with rookie center Robert Hainsey. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/7ncYMAKuiz — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) August 15, 2021

Brady played just one series, completing one of his two pass attempts for nine yards. Quarterback Blaine Gabbert replaced Brady, while Ryan Griffin and rookie Kyle Trask also featured for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to take on the Tennessee Titans at home this Saturday, but those in attendance won't catch a glimpse of Brady in action.

Bruce Arians confirms Brady won't feature against the Bengals

In his press conference today, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he does not expect Brady to feature against the Titans.

Bucs’ HC Bruce Arians said that he does not expect Tom Brady play Saturday in Tampa’s second preseason game against the Titans. And he won’t be alone. “We probably won’t play any starters,” Arians said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2021

The veteran coach added that he would be resting all starters for the game on Saturday. With the Buccaneers and Titans scheduled to have joint practice this week, Arians feels the toll on his players will be too heavy to take the field again this weekend. He explained:

“I don’t want them hitting Wednesdays and Thursdays and then going back and hitting again on Saturday, so we’ll wait and see on that part but we’ll get so much done, two minute drills, red zone work, and all the things you might not get in a preseason game.”

While he's not too keen on fielding his players against the Titans on Saturday, Arians is undoubtedly looking forward to their joint practices. He said:

“You get so much situational work that you might not get in the game. It’s great to go against different people, especially teams that are physical. I really look forward to it.”

Who will start at quarterback for the Buccaneers against the Titans?

With Brady sitting out, quarterback Blaine Gabbert will start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. He completed six of his 11 pass attempts for 64 yards against the Bengals.

Quarterbacks Ryan Griffin and Kyle Trask will also get significant game time. Both players had a torrid time in the Buccaneers' preseason opener. Griffin tossed two interceptions in 11 pass attempts, while Trask had an abysmal stat line of 4-for-15 for 35 yards.

Despite his below-par showing, Arians praised Trask, stating that the rookie played well on his debut and the onus was on the Buccaneers' receivers to help him more on the field.

