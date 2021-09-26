Will Tom Brady play in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams?

Tom Brady was always placed on the injury list for the entire week when he played for the New England Patriots. Perhaps Brady was just that feeble, or maybe it was a mind game from Bill Belichick.

So despite Brady's off-season surgery to repair a torn MCL, it's safe to say that he will be on the field to take the opening snap of an important early-season matchup between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Both teams will enter undefeated and want to prove that they are in the driver's seat to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Many view this game as an NFC Championship game preview.

Each team has an offense that can light snow on fire. Matthew Stafford, the newly acquired quarterback from the Detroit Lions, has been nothing less than spectacular. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay now has a quarterback who can make every throw.

Fifth-year receiver Cooper Kupp has also started the season well and has recorded 16 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

Tom Brady leading an offensive juggernaut

Brady and the Buccaneers offense have not skipped a beat since last season. They are currently averaging a whopping 39.5 points per game. Tom Brady has many weapons, including Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs’ WR Antonio Brown did not make the trip to Los Angeles and is out for Sunday’s game vs. the Rams, per source. Bucs’ WR Antonio Brown did not make the trip to Los Angeles and is out for Sunday’s game vs. the Rams, per source.

Since the playoffs last season, slot receiver Antonio Brown has also been a dynamic playmaker for Brady and the Buccaneers. But the former Pittsburgh Steeler was placed on the COVID-19 list for testing positive earlier in the week.

The Buccaneers announced yesterday that Antonio Brown would be out against the Los Angeles Rams for today's game. This is a massive blow for the Buccaneers. The Rams have a stout defense, led by three-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald. The secondary is also incredible, as Jalen Ramsey can lock down any receiver in the game.

With Brown absent, Tom Brady will rely on Scotty Miller to stretch the field vertically. He has the speed to take the top off the defense, much like Brown.

What time are Tom Brady and the Buccaneers team playing tonight against the Rams?

The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will kick off at 4:25 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on the Fox Network.

