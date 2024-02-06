Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift after Super Bowl LVIII? Chiefs star reveals plans for mega event

Sportsbooks are trying to sweeten the Super Bowl 58 pot for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift fans. Some betting platforms have placed a prop bet that the Kansas City Chiefs will win the game, and Kelce will propose to Swift afterward.

The All-Pro tight end responded to that speculation during Super Bowl opening night. As shared by The Sporting Tribune founder and CEO Arash Markazi, a reporter asked:

“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win in Sunday?”

Kelce replied with a smile:

“I’m focused on getting this ring. That’s all my mind’s focused on right now.”

Kelce is with the Kansas City Chiefs, preparing for the Super Bowl showdown on February 11 against the San Francisco 49ers. He did not accompany Swift to the 66th Grammy Awards on February 4 in Los Angeles, California, which many believe is due to his commitment to winning the Super Bowl this weekend.

In other situations, he has supported Swift’s endeavors and achievements. During their bye week, Travis Kelce flew to Argentina to spend time with the 13-time Grammy Award winner and congratulated her on winning her fourth Album of the Year award.

There’s so much attention on their relationship that former Republican Party presidential nominee Vivek Ramaswamy speculated on a conspiracy for the upcoming Super Bowl. He said that the National Football League would rig the game to let the Chiefs win and that Swift would allegedly endorse incumbent Joe Biden for the 2024 US Presidential Election.

Will Taylor Swift watch Travis Kelce in person at the 2024 Super Bowl?

Though the Kelce-Swift love story has taken center stage, her attendance during the big game remains uncertain, making the speculated wedding proposal unrealistic. While Kelce and the Chiefs have landed in Las Vegas, Swift is in Tokyo, Japan, for the resumption of her Eras Tour.

She will perform for four consecutive days before returning to the United States. Leaving Japan on the evening of February 10 allows her to arrive in the US on the evening of February 10, the day before the Super Bowl.

That’s the plan unless nothing untoward happens during her four-day stint in Japan. Last year, Taylor Swift was forced to cancel a show in Brazil due to inclement weather and after a fan died from dehydration.

But if she can withstand the freezing weather in Kansas City, Buffalo, and Baltimore during the previous playoff games, she will likely be in Las Vegas to cheer for Travis Kelce.