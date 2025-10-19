  • home icon
  "Willing to back Bill Belichick and his annoying girlfriend": Calls mount to fire Aaron Glenn as Jets struggle massively vs. Panthers

“Willing to back Bill Belichick and his annoying girlfriend”: Calls mount to fire Aaron Glenn as Jets struggle massively vs. Panthers

By Sanu Abraham
Published Oct 19, 2025 21:34 GMT
Aaron Glenn x Justin Fields collage
Aaron Glenn x Justin Fields collage (image credit: IMAGN)

The season of Aaron Glenn's New York Jets took another miserable turn on Sunday after a 13-6 defeat to the Carolina Panthers. The team is now 0-7.

Many fans shared their reactions on X.

"I’m willing to back Belichick and his annoying girlfriend to replace Aaron Glenn at this point," one fan tweeted.
"Fire Aaron Glenn and everyone else on the sidelines and in the front office. Start over," a fan wrote.
"The Jets are a joke. Fire Aaron Glenn," another fan wrote.

More reactions came in.

"I would legitimately fire Aaron Glenn tonight," one fan said.
"Aaron Glenn must be fired and Woody Johnson must sell the Jets," a fan commented.
"The fact that they haven't fired Aaron Glenn baffles me," another fan said.

Glenn turned to veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor after halftime, benching Justin Fields. It came after an error‑filled first half that ended with New York trailing 10-3. Fields completed 6 of 12 passes for 46 yards before the change. Taylor posted 126 yards on 10 completions but also threw two interceptions as the Jets offense stalled again.

Explaining the switch, Glenn highlighted after the game that he wanted to ignite the stagnant attack.

“We needed a spark at that time," Glenn told reporters. "I felt it was the right time to do it.”

Taylor’s first interception came on a one‑handed grab by Jaycee Horn in the end zone. The Panthers cornerback added another pick late in the fourth quarter with New York chasing a tying score.

Aaron Glenn noncommittal on QB situation

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn offered no clarity when asked who would start against Cincinnati next week.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Glenn told reporters.

The Jets defense performed capably, limiting the Panthers to one touchdown and holding them to a 4‑for‑16 mark on third downs. Statistical evidence of progress was minimal, with only two sacks. It was their first game reaching that mark since Week 1.

Meanwhile, Carolina faced a setback when Bryce Young twisted his ankle in the third quarter while trying to avoid a sack by Jowon Briggs. Andy Dalton took over as the Panthers preserved the narrow lead. Young finished 15 of 25 for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
