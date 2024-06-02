"Wins the Super Bowl for signing mediocre QBs": Cowboys fans react as Dak Prescott nears massive contract renegotiation

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are in negotiations for a new contract ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The perennial Pro Bowler and America's team are working on a renewal, as Prescott will become a free agent at the end of the upcoming NFL season.

However, some Dallas Cowboys fans aren't pleased with the news that owner Jerry Jones is pursuing a renewal for their long-time quarterback. One fan commented:

"Dallas wins the Super Bowl for signing mediocre QBs"

Similar comments followed:

Cowboys fans react as Dak Prescott nears massive contract renegotiation

Prescott has been the team's starting QB since he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has led them to numerous postseason berths, but they are yet to be able to go all the way in the NFC Conference.

How much Dak Prescott has earned in his NFL career?

Prescott has earned a significant amount during his tenure as America's team's franchise quarterback. The perennial Pro Bowler is fast approaching the $200 million mark and remains one of the more consistent players in Dallas.

According to Over the Cap, on March 8, 2021, Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract with $126 million in guarantees. The Ole Miss product received $95 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

Furthermore, Prescott is among the few players in the league with a no-trade and no-tag clause in his contract. His contract was restructured in 2022 to convert his $18.4 million salary into a bonus.

That move helped create $14.72 million in cap space for the Cowboys. $3.68 million was added to each of the three remaining years in his contract.

Dak Prescott and Cowboys start their campaign against the Cleveland Browns

Prescott and his teammates start the 2024-25 NFL season with a trip to the Deshaun Watson-led Cleveland Browns. The Cowboys will be aiming for a win to start the season.

Dallas has a handful of standout games in 2024, like matchups with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, Detroit Lions in Week 6, San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, Houston Texans in Week 11 and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. Dallas would need results in these games to show they mean business in the upcoming campaign.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to preseason games against the Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.