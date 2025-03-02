With Micah Parsons' looming extension, Brian Schottenheimer sidesteps question on Cowboys' questionable contract management

Brian Schottenheimer will be inheriting a couple big-money contracts, each beginning in 2025 and lasting four years, as the Dallas Cowboys' new coach: Dak Prescott ($160 million) and CeeDee Lamb ($136 million). But with a third for double-digit sack machine Micah Parsons rumored to be on the way, he doesn't want to acknowledge whether it will be a bad move or not.

Speaking to reporters during the Combine on Thursday, the former offensive coordinator said (16:59 in the video below):

“The business of the NFL has become so big; and again, it's a two-way street. There's negotiations and sometimes those negotiations take time, [so] it's our job to focus on the guys that are there. It's part of the business.”

Brian Schottenheimer added (19:58):

"We're always going to start with our guys. We know them, right? We've got history with them. We've developed (them). We understand their strengths, their weaknesses, what they bring to the table from a culture standpoint. So, again, it all depends on how things go. It's a very competitive business, a very competitive time of year."

Another defensive personnel expected to be extended is tackle Osa Odighizuwa, about whom Schottenheimer talked about when he began his presser.

Brian Schottenheimer discusses what he expects of partership with new OC Klayton Adams

After Brian Schottenheimer's promotion, the Cowboys obviously needed someone to succeed him as offensive coordinator.

Rather than promote from within, they chose to hire from without - in this case Klayton Adams, who had spent the past two years as the Arizona Cardinals' offensive line coach, helping them to a top-10 finish in rushing offense in 2024.

According to the new coach, it was his intent - a de-emphasis on hiring "buddies" and instead focusing on finding the right man for the job. In the same presser, Schottenheimer said that his new assistant would be very "impactful" in game-planning (12:41):

"This guy is just incredible in terms of his foundation of teaching fundamentals, and he's been a kind of a fast riser. I remember meeting him a couple years ago in Indianapolis and just walking away from the conversation and being like, okay, that guy's different."

Brian Schottenheimer continued:

"He's a guy that I've been tracking, and if ever given the opportunity to be a head coach and being the play caller, a guy like this would complement me in some areas that I quite honestly need to be complemented. I'll be good for him because I did this for the last two years with Mike (McCarthy), and I think we'll work very well together."

The new league year begins on March 12.

