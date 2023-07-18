In May of 2022, FOX Sports announced that they reached a multi-year deal with quarterback Tom Brady in the future as a color commentator/broadcaster. The deal was revealed to be a mammoth 10-year $375 million contract and it allowed Brady to join the company whenever he chose to.

While Brady would be a new head in the booth, he will be displacing current FOX Sports commentator and former NFL tight end, Greg Olsen. Olsen made his appearance on bye weeks towards the end of his career before getting a full-time gig in the booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt in 2021.

Olsen opened up with Barstool Sports about Brady replacing him in the near future:

"I knew how awkward it was going to be with the Brady stuff. When that news came down, and then obviously they ended up putting me in temporarily, you know, for that year, assuming when he retired that he would do it this season, the 23 season.

"I knew last year that was going to be the swirling question. I knew that was going to be kind of the uncomfortable elephant in the room.

"My approach was just lean into it. You know, like be the one that makes it awkward. Be the one that brings it up, like, don't shy away from it because you can either let it crush you or you can just kind of lean into it and make it fun and say 'hey, I'm gonna have a blast with this thing until they literally call me and kick me out.' That was how I tried to do it."

Tom Brady is set to replace Greg Olsen in the booth in 2024

Tom Brady and Greg Olsen during Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Tom Brady retired for a second time this off-season following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys. This was the second off-season in a row where Brady announced the news of stepping away, but this time, it's "for good."

While Brady seems set on retirement, he will take this year off to relax and announced to Colin Cowherd that he will start his broadcasting career in 2024.

Brady's $375 million deal with the company will surpass his NFL career earnings (excluding endorsements) and will be one of the highest-paid broadcasters of all time.

Are you excited to see Tom Brady in the booth in 2024?

