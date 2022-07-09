Woman in Deshaun Watson case 'switched her account and tone’ after sexual harassment allegations surfaced 

Deshaun Watson is still awaiting a decision from the NFL on the punishment he will receive for his off-the-field conduct that resulted in 24 separate accusations of sexual misconduct. The allegations came from massage therapists who Watson had seen while he was the quarterback for the Houston Texans.

As recently reported by NFL insider Josina Anderson via Twitter, the adult son of one woman who had accused Watson of wrongdoing, outed her as a liar. Anderson wrote:

“I’m told there’s a recording of an interview with the adult son of one of 12 women the NFL interviewed in the Deshaun Watson case — stating his mom initially was complimentary of Watson in their conversations after the massage, but later switched her account and tone after negative allegations surfaced about Watson. The son intimated his mother intended to reward his silence, per league source."

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson [Cont.] negative allegations surfaced about Watson. The son intimated his mother intended to reward his silence, per league source. There's a feeling that the NFL was initially cagey about details they learned from the woman’s son—after only mentioning they interviewed him 2/4 [Cont.] negative allegations surfaced about Watson. The son intimated his mother intended to reward his silence, per league source. There's a feeling that the NFL was initially cagey about details they learned from the woman’s son—after only mentioning they interviewed him 2/4

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I’m told there’s a recording of an interview with the adult son of 1 of 12 women the NFL interviewed in the Deshaun Watson case —stating his mom initially was complimentary of Watson in their conversations after the massage, but later switched her account and tone after 1/4 I’m told there’s a recording of an interview with the adult son of 1 of 12 women the NFL interviewed in the Deshaun Watson case —stating his mom initially was complimentary of Watson in their conversations after the massage, but later switched her account and tone after 1/4

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson [Cont.] in their report. The son’s recording was later reviewed by Watson’s side revealing the aforementioned details —presumably illuminating why this particular accuser was not included with the 5 women the NFL ultimately focused on at the hearing. 3/4 [Cont.] in their report. The son’s recording was later reviewed by Watson’s side revealing the aforementioned details —presumably illuminating why this particular accuser was not included with the 5 women the NFL ultimately focused on at the hearing. 3/4

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson [Cont.] I was also told the NFL presented no evidence of violence, force, threat or coercion in the allegations of the 5 women they focused on at the hearing before Sue Robinson, as first reported by @ProFootballTalk in part. 4/4 [Cont.] I was also told the NFL presented no evidence of violence, force, threat or coercion in the allegations of the 5 women they focused on at the hearing before Sue Robinson, as first reported by @ProFootballTalk in part. 4/4

Anderson went on to explain that the NFL was hesitant about the recording in the beginning.

"There's a feeling that the NFL was initially cagey about details they learned from the woman’s son — after only mentioning they interviewed him in their report. The son’s recording was later reviewed by Watson’s side revealing the aforementioned details — presumably illuminating why this particular accuser was not included with the five women the NFL ultimately focused on at the hearing."

Deshaun Watson awaits the decision from the league on what punishment he'll face in 2022

Apparently, the son's moral compass won over his mother's alleged payoff for his silence. In the end, it appears this woman was not included in the investigation performed by the NFL. What will come of Watson's 2022 season is yet to be determined.

Cleveland Browns @Browns "He has the ability to make defenders miss in space and the ability to find the end zone." "He has the ability to make defenders miss in space and the ability to find the end zone."

This is the big focus for the Cleveland Browns now that a trade has been made to send their former number one overall pick Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

Deshaun Watson is now the second-highest paid player in the NFL and, should he receive a full-year suspension, he would still receive his signing bonus in full. It's the type of situation that seems so very Cleveland Browns.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far