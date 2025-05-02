Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, has often been spotted sharing her opinions on touchy and trending topics. Recently, Kelly Stafford opened up about how she felt men are "more selfish in general."

In contrast to a viral internet meme about men fighting gorillas, she explained her opinion in detail during Thursday's episode of her 'The Morning After,' she said.

"Who do you think is more selfish in general, men or women? Men. Who’s going to be the first one to charge that gorilla? None of you. Women aren’t even thinking about this, discussing it. They’re looking at this going, what f***ing dumbass guy thought about this?" (7:21 onwards)

Also on her podcast, Kelly shared her honest take on the balance created by men and women, discussing how women prevent men from destroying "whatever they invent."

"But if there were no women, they would destroy whatever they invented the next f***ing day," Kelly said. "Do you not see this damn debate going around right now that 100 people could kill a silverback gorilla unarmed. Unarmed. 100 unarmed people. I’ll tell you one thing: do you know who’s not thinking about this? A woman." [6:32]

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly issued suggestion to NFL prospects

During the 2025 NFL draft, Kelly Stafford made headlines for her viral suggestion to NFL prospects. She suggested that the new rookies keep their special day centric to themselves and not let their girlfriends take all the spotlight.

"I don’t see why guys do it because, if they do get drafted, and you have all your family and you’re in the draft, and you have your girlfriend and the girlfriend’s in the draft picks, and then all of the sudden, the girlfriend’s gone," Kelly said on Apr. 23's episode of 'The Morning After' podcast.

Before sharing her suggestion with the NFL prospects, Kelly Stafford recapped her visit to her "favourite place" to celebrate six years free from a brain tumour.

