Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly visits 'favourite place' to celebrate 6 years of being free from brain tumor

In 2019, the Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. However, after undergoing the needed surgery, Kelly got the tumor removed. It has been 6 years since she has been tumor-free and, recently, she decided to celebrate this accomplishment.

On Friday, Kelly Stafford visited her favorite place in LA to celebrate 6 years of being free from brain tumor. The podcaster later shared an Instagram post to celebrate the occasion, attached with a wholesome message.

"Celebrating six years since my brain tumor removal at my favorite place on earth," Kelly captioned the IG post.

The post featured two pictures, the first of which was a selfie of Kelly. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a knitted cowboy hat while soaking in the sun at the beachside. The second slide featured a clip of her daughters playing in the sand.

Kelly's journey to getting the tumor removed was definitely hard, considering how Matthew Stafford was initially against the idea of surgery. During an appearance on the 'Absolutely Not' podcast in December, Kelly talked about the quarterback's disapproval of surgery and said:

"I was like, ‘Take it out,’ and Matthew was kind of against it. He was like, ‘It’s a huge risk.’ There were risks going into it with my hearing and my facial nerves and balance, but he did an incredible job during that whole thing. I don’t think I would have gotten through it without him," Kelly said.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recalled lowkey 10th-anniversary celebrations

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last year. The couple visited Beverly Hills for their lowkey celebrations. In the last episode of her podcast, Kelly shared details about how she and Matthew celebrated their biggest accomplishment.

“Matthew and I celebrated our 10 year this weekend which was nice and honestly we slept a lot and we ate a lot and it was a perfect 10 years. So there you go," Kelly said.

Nevertheless, Kelly also penned down a special anniversary tribute for Matthew Stafford, to mark the day even more special. Almost a day before their anniversary, the couple took their daughters for a sushi date. Kelly later revealed how the dinner date went disastrous.

