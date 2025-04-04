Kelly Stafford pours heart into 'loving' 10th marriage anniversary tribute for Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford celebrated 10 years of marriage with wife, Kelly, on Friday. Kelly Stafford marked the occasion with a wholesome tribute for the Rams star. The host of "The Morning After" podcast penned down a "loving" note for Matthew and shared it on Instagram.

Ad

Along with her wholesome anniversary note, Kelly shared a handful of pictures with Matthew, which feature the couple wearing a "Mr." and "Mr.s" cap. Expressing her love for the Rams quarterback, Kelly wrote:

"10 years in, and my heart feels so full. Couldn’t imagine loving you more, but I know over the next decade, that’s exactly what’s gonna happen. Happy anniversary, John Matthew Stafford."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kelly later shared that post on her Instagram Story, adding a caption where she admitted not celebrating their anniversary in a special way. The couple's 10th anniversary coincided with their daughter's "gymnastics competition," disrupting their plans.

"Lucky us, our 10 years fell on our girls gymnastics competition. Convention centers are so romantic...can't wait to celebrate today," Kelly captioned her IG story.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly revisited initial dating days with Rams QB

Matthew Stafford has been with Kelly since their college years at the University of Georgia. On the ‘Give Them Lala’ podcast last month, Kelly reflected on their early dating days, expressing gratitude towards how things "turned out" for them. Kelly expressed:

Ad

"Matthew and I met at University of Georgia. He played football, I cheered. It was a very college relationship, love hate, all the way through. And then, you know, at the end of it, it turned out we wanted to give it a real shot. So we did, and here we are with four girls later." [11:54]

Ad

Ad

Moving forward, Kelly revealed that her relationship had "an interesting dynamic" in the initial days, and she believed "everything that happened," happened for a reason.

"It was an interesting dynamic at the beginning, and I told this story, and there were headlines all about it, so I'm not going to tell it again. But you know what, it was everything that happened needed to happen for us to get to where we are today. And I truly believe that. So it was fun," Kelly further added.

Before reflecting on her "love-hate" relationship with Matthew Stafford, Kelly revealed her secret to "spice up" her romance with the Rams QB during one of the episodes of her podcast, "The Morning After."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.