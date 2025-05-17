"World class bust": NFL fans react as Travis Hunter pictured in Jaguars uniform for first time

Fans had mixed reactions after seeing No. 2 2025 NFL draft pick Travis Hunter in his Jacksonville Jaguars uniform for the first time. The photos were posted from the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on Saturday.

The images showed Hunter wearing his familiar No. 12 jersey, which he officially secured after the team unveiled his jersey number on May 9. According to Sports Illustrated, Hunter took the number from quarterback Nick Mullens, who had previously been assigned those digits.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The photos divided NFL fans on social media.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trending

One X user labeled Hunter as:

"World class bust."

Expand Tweet

Another fan took the opposite stance, claiming:

"Travis Hunter could be the first player in NFL history to win BOTH, OROY & DROY."

The polarizing opinions continued across the platform.

"Travis Hunter already acting like a Hall of Famer let's just hope he plays more NFL games than TikToks this season," another commented.

Another predicted: "rookie of the year..."

One fan said: "The JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS are back folks. Accept it now."

Hunter, who won the 2024 Heisman Trophy at Colorado, became the first player in NCAA history to earn two first-team All-America honors in the same season as both an all-purpose player and cornerback. He was also named a second-team All-American at receiver, according to ESPN.

His selection by the Jaguars came after the team traded up from the No. 5 spot to secure him away from the Cleveland Browns.

Travis Hunter's No. 12 jersey carries history and high expectations in Jacksonville

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter's decision to wear No. 12 in Jacksonville continues the tradition. According to SI.com, he's worn the number since high school and made it iconic at both Jackson State and Colorado during his college career.

The number choice has already paid dividends for the NFL and the Jaguars. Hunter's jersey was the top seller on the NFL website for over a week after the draft and currently sits third among rookies. He trails only Shedeur Sanders and Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty.

Jacksonville's first-year general manager, James Gladstone, set massive expectations for Hunter just 18 hours after drafting him.

"He elevates not only this football team, not only this city, but the sport itself," Gladstone told ESPN. "There are very few players who have the capacity to alter the trajectory of the sport itself. Travis, while he still has a lot to learn, in our eyes, has the potential to do just that."

Travis Hunter aims to become the NFL's first regular two-way player in more than 50 years. No player has been a full-time contributor on both sides of the ball since Chuck Bednarik, who played center and linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1949 to 1962.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen said his goal is to use Hunter the same way Colorado did under Deion Sanders, meaning he will eventually play both offense and defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.