"Worst deep ball thrower"- Chris Simms quashes Jaxson Dart-first-round draft pick pipedream with blunt analysis of QB

A lot of teams are interested in quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL draft class and one of the more intriguing prospects is Ole Miss Rebels quarterback, Jaxson Dart. While his outlook is all over the place, one analyst does not see him as a Day 1 pick.

While speaking on Chris Simms Unbuttoned, the former quarterback discussed how he does not see Dart as a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft.

"I don't even know if I really believe that he is a first-rounder, all the way. In my perfect world, I'd go, I think he's a second-rounder. His arm is not as strong as the other guys we just talked about. It's obviously not as strong as Cam Ward's. It's also not as strong as Shedeur's."

Besides the arm being a concern, Simms continued by discussing how he is not thrilled with how he is as an athlete either.

"I think on top of that, two, would be, he's a below-average athlete for 2025... That's the big thing with Jaxson Dart overall... It's the slowest delivery, it's the longest delivery. And I would say he was probably the worst deep ball thrower of the group as well."

While Simms highlights some of Dart's good qualities, he makes a very astute observation of his failings as well. Below is the full segment from the show where Chris Simms explains his position.

It will be interesting to see how the NFL talent evaluators will view Jaxson Dart when the 2025 NFL draft rolls around at the end of April. Dart finished the 2024 college football season completing 276-of-398 (69.3%) of his passes for 4,279 yards with 29 passing touchdowns to six interceptions.

What team could be interested in Jaxson Dart?

It appears that the ceiling for Jaxson Dart during the draft is going to be the third quarterback off the board behind Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. One team that could be in the market for Dart is the New York Jets.

They signed Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million free agent contract but the contract is structured to not have any dead cap money for the 2026 season, meaning the Jets can easily cut him and give the keys to Jaxson Dart if things go awry.

With a little over a month left to the draft, it will be interesting to see which other teams register their interest in the 21-year-old quarterback.

