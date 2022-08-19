“Worst f**** human on the planet” - Pat McAfee eviscerates 'woman' who catfished Manti Te’o

Manti Te’o thought he was in a relationship with a woman named Lennay Kekua. But his world came crashing down when it was discovered that Kekua never existed and was instead a catfished profile being run by Ronaiah Tuiasosopo.

Tuiasosopo is a biological male who created the fake person to cope with gender dysphoria.

Tuiasosopo would later fabricate Kekua’s death to end the fictional relationship with Te'o, who never got to meet his alleged girlfriend. Te'o admits that his life was in disarray following that relevation:

“For the first three years, my life was extremely difficult, and I was desperate to find peace. The only thing that I could think of during that time was forgiveness, was to let it go. Once I did, I felt like I then regained the power over my life and that peace over my life.”

Kacy Standohar @kacystandohar Things I learned from the Manti Te’o documentary.



1. The media owes him an apology.

2. We as a society owe him an apology.

3. The NFL owes him an apology.



Luckily, Manti Te’o is coming to peace with what happened to him through the creation of a documentary titled Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist. In addition to hearing his story told with the help of streaming giant Netflix, Te'o also has a supporter in the pro football brotherhood, in Pat McAfee.

On The Pat McAfee Show, the long-time Colts punter took aim at Tuiasosopo for being the "worst [redacted] human on the planet":

"That woman, Ronaiah, worst f***ing human on planet. Now there's obviously serial killers and everything like that. You're talking one of the worst humans of all time. Manti Te'o deserves a massive apology from everybody.

"Yeah, he does. Now, at that time, 2000, whatever it was, 9, 12, and I forget the exact years, catfishing wasn't known by everybody because we weren't as much of a digital society dependent upon digital-ness as we are now."

McAfee further elaborated his point:

"Everybody understands you've been catfished by Amazon. You've been catfished by a restaurant, you've been catfished by DoorDash, you've been catfished by humans. Women have been catfished. Men have been catfished. People lie all the fucking time on the internet now because you're only seeing a glimpse of people's life. But back then, when I was going through, nobody knew what it was."

McAfee added:

"I'm told this dude was in love. He was so focused on football, so dialed in this like a perfect relationship for him. Long distance, only happened in his phone. He thought he was saving the world… That's an amazing man to save somebody's life. He thought he saved her life at one time."

Pat McAfee calls Manti Te’o one of the mentally toughest guys of all time

Pat McAfee has a ton of respect for Manti Te’o for what the linebacker went through with the national media and opposing players using his story as trash talk fodder.

McAfee said that by taking all of the jokes and memes to help others having similar experiences, Manti Te’o has proven to be one of the mentally toughest guys of all time:

"He said, ‘I'll take the jokes, I'll take the memes, I'll take everything, but only tell my story, you know, because if this is happening to anybody else?’ I think Manti Te'o might be one of the mentally toughest guys of all time."

Manti Te’o is now married to Jovi Nicole Engbino and the two share a daughter named Hiromi. Evidently, the Hawaiian-born linebacker has moved on from Tuiasosopo's intended destruction of his life.

