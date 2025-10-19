“Worst football commentator I’ve ever heard”: NFL fans slam Rich Eisen for “pathetic” commentary in Rams vs. Jaguars Week 7 game

Rich Eisen is in the booth for the matchup between the LA Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. He returned to ESPN after over two decades and has called some games this season, including the Kansas City Chiefs-LA Chargers season opener. However, the veteran broadcaster's homecoming hasn't been received well by fans.

Eisen has been called out for his play-by-play commentary of this week's international game.

"Rich Eisen continues to be the worst football commentator I’ve ever heard," one fan said.

ryan samuelson @ryansamuelson13 Rich Eisen continues to be the worst football commentator I’ve ever heard.

"Rich Eisen’s obsession with pointing out Michigan players on the broadcast is probably the most pathetic thing I’ve ever seen from anyone in the sports industry," a fan commented.

"@nflnetwork My ears are bleeding listening to this stupid old fuck Rich Eisen should never call another game guy doesn’t know shit about football," another fan said.

Here are more fan reactions on X.

"Damn, I do not know what is worse... Trevor Lawrence playing QB or Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner on the play-by-play," one fan tweeted.

"Please get Rich Eisen off commentary," a fan wrote.

"I cannot stand Rich Eisen. Why does he try to sound like a circus ringmaster?? #LARvsJAX," another fan wrote.

Eisen hosts "The Rich Eisen Show" and returned to ESPN following its merger with the NFL Network.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams running away with the win in London

The LA Rams continue their dominant offensive run this season. Coming off a 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Matthew Stafford and Co. toyed with the Jaguars in the first half. Stafford started with a brilliant pass to Konata Mumpfield in the first quarter following a controversial unnecessary roughness call.

The Rams quarterback linked with Davante Adams five minutes later to double the team's lead. As the Jaguars offense continued to struggle in the second quarter, Adams caught another pass to make it 21-0 at halftime. Stafford has thrown 15 of 22 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence has gone 12 of 22 passes for 127 yards, but the Jaguars have nothing to show for their hard work.

