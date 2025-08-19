  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Worst-kept secret": Insider points out Joe Burrow's hidden role as Bengals QB endorses Mitchell Tinsley's roster spot

"Worst-kept secret": Insider points out Joe Burrow's hidden role as Bengals QB endorses Mitchell Tinsley's roster spot

By Prasen
Modified Aug 19, 2025 03:26 GMT
Insider points out Joe Burrow
Insider points out Joe Burrow's hidden role as Bengals QB endorses Mitchell Tinsley's roster spot [Source: IMAGN]

Mitchell Tinsley is making a name for himself in Cincinnati, and Joe Burrow just put the stamp of approval on his preseason breakout. The undrafted wide receiver turned heads in Washington on Monday night, pulling in five receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns, including a 21-yard jump-ball score with Paycor Stadium on its feet.

Ad

Burrow logged snaps early before heading to the sideline and couldn’t hold back his praise.

“Hopefully he secured a roster spot,” Burrow told ESPN’s Laura Rutledge. “That guy’s been making plays all camp. He’s smart, knows every position, and you can trust him. That’s valuable.”

NFL insider John Frascell weighed in with a spicy observation on Burrow's endorsement of Tinsley, tweeting:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“One of the worst-kept secrets in the league: Joe Burrow is the quasi-GM of the Bengals. Influences roster decisions.”
Ad

Ja’Marr Chase was also vocal about Tinsley’s rise, telling Rutledge that the wideout is on track to “play with the ones” if he keeps balling out. The spotlight is suddenly shining bright for a player who went undrafted out of Penn State and signed with the Bengals in February.

Also read: "This is super unnecessary": NFL fans react as Joe Burrow gets sacked twice in preseason game vs. Commanders

Ad

What did Joe Burrow say on Trey Hendrickson contract drama?

The Trey Hendrickson contract saga has become the most notable headache for the Bengals this offseason, and even Burrow isn’t hiding his frustration. With training camp underway for almost a month now and two preseason games into the 2025 NFL season, the four-time Pro Bowl pass is yet to step on the field in a Bengals jersey.

Ad
“Obviously disappointing,” Burrow said last month when asked about Hendrickson. “You’d like to have all your guys out there Day 1 to try to build that cohesion … but that’s not how it usually works out.”

Burrow made it clear he understands the business side of the NFL.

“Nobody’s ever gonna fault the player for doing business how he feels he needs to. It’s cutthroat. You gotta fight for everything you can get. That’s how it goes.”
Ad

Hendrickson, fresh off an All-Pro season with a league-leading 17.5 sacks, is pushing for a new deal as peers like T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, and Danielle Hunter cash in. He currently ranks just 12th among edge rushers at $21 million annually.

Also read: “He wants to make everybody better”: Zac Taylor makes feelings known on Joe Burrow helping out Bengals defense

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications