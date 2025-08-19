"Worst-kept secret": Insider points out Joe Burrow's hidden role as Bengals QB endorses Mitchell Tinsley's roster spot

Mitchell Tinsley is making a name for himself in Cincinnati, and Joe Burrow just put the stamp of approval on his preseason breakout. The undrafted wide receiver turned heads in Washington on Monday night, pulling in five receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns, including a 21-yard jump-ball score with Paycor Stadium on its feet.Burrow logged snaps early before heading to the sideline and couldn’t hold back his praise.“Hopefully he secured a roster spot,” Burrow told ESPN’s Laura Rutledge. “That guy’s been making plays all camp. He’s smart, knows every position, and you can trust him. That’s valuable.”NFL insider John Frascell weighed in with a spicy observation on Burrow's endorsement of Tinsley, tweeting:“One of the worst-kept secrets in the league: Joe Burrow is the quasi-GM of the Bengals. Influences roster decisions.”Ja’Marr Chase was also vocal about Tinsley’s rise, telling Rutledge that the wideout is on track to “play with the ones” if he keeps balling out. The spotlight is suddenly shining bright for a player who went undrafted out of Penn State and signed with the Bengals in February.Also read: &quot;This is super unnecessary&quot;: NFL fans react as Joe Burrow gets sacked twice in preseason game vs. CommandersWhat did Joe Burrow say on Trey Hendrickson contract drama?The Trey Hendrickson contract saga has become the most notable headache for the Bengals this offseason, and even Burrow isn’t hiding his frustration. With training camp underway for almost a month now and two preseason games into the 2025 NFL season, the four-time Pro Bowl pass is yet to step on the field in a Bengals jersey.“Obviously disappointing,” Burrow said last month when asked about Hendrickson. “You’d like to have all your guys out there Day 1 to try to build that cohesion … but that’s not how it usually works out.”Burrow made it clear he understands the business side of the NFL.“Nobody’s ever gonna fault the player for doing business how he feels he needs to. It’s cutthroat. You gotta fight for everything you can get. That’s how it goes.”Hendrickson, fresh off an All-Pro season with a league-leading 17.5 sacks, is pushing for a new deal as peers like T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, and Danielle Hunter cash in. He currently ranks just 12th among edge rushers at $21 million annually.Also read: “He wants to make everybody better”: Zac Taylor makes feelings known on Joe Burrow helping out Bengals defense