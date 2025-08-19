  • home icon
  "This is super unnecessary": NFL fans react as Joe Burrow gets sacked twice in preseason game vs. Commanders 

By Prasen
Published Aug 19, 2025 01:59 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Commanders - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Commanders - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Joe Burrow’s outing in Monday Night's preseason game against the Washington Commanders was anything but smooth. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback lasted over a quarter before leaving the game after a rough sequence that had fans locked in.

Burrow completed 9-for-14 passes for 62 yards and connected on a touchdown strike to Charlie Jones in the second quarter. The throw drew praise from ESPN analyst Troy Aikman, who called it “outstanding” while praising Burrow’s elite ball placement.

However, that was not the most talked-about Burrow moment of the game. The Bengals QB took not one, but two sacks. First, he was dragged down for a 17-yard loss and then tackled by Commanders lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. Burrow's sacks like these, in a preseason game, drew strong reactions online.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

A fan said, "That’s his fault. He knows better than to take a sack like that."
One fan tweeted on X/Twitter, "He wants to be Lamar so bad."
"Who is on that o-line my goodness," wrote another fan.
One fan added, "Tell him to stop holding onto the ball forever."
"Burrow is an idiot. Throw it away, don't risk injury on a worthless play in preseason," another fan commented.
After the hit, Burrow was replaced by backup Jake Browning. ESPN’s Laura Rutledge later reported Burrow was frustrated with how the offense opened.

Joe Burrow's sack record

There's no doubt that Joe Burrow is a Tier 1 quarterback. In The Athletic’s annual QB rankings, the Bengals signal caller tied with Patrick Mahomes for top spot. But alongside that elite recognition comes a glaring problem: he keeps taking punishment behind Cincinnati’s shaky offensive line.

Since entering the league in 2020, Burrow has been sacked 196 times, second only to Russell Wilson’s 216 over the same stretch. Furthermore, his sack rate of 2.8 per game ranks 10th among qualifying QBs, behind the likes of Caleb Williams (4.0) and Sam Howell (3.6).

Regarding quarterback hits, Burrow has absorbed 452, the fifth-most in the league. Only Wilson (497), Justin Herbert (486), Kirk Cousins (485) and Mahomes (460) have taken more.

How do you think Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

