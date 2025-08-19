"This is super unnecessary": NFL fans react as Joe Burrow gets sacked twice in preseason game vs. Commanders 

Joe Burrow’s outing in Monday Night's preseason game against the Washington Commanders was anything but smooth. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback lasted over a quarter before leaving the game after a rough sequence that had fans locked in.Burrow completed 9-for-14 passes for 62 yards and connected on a touchdown strike to Charlie Jones in the second quarter. The throw drew praise from ESPN analyst Troy Aikman, who called it “outstanding” while praising Burrow’s elite ball placement.However, that was not the most talked-about Burrow moment of the game. The Bengals QB took not one, but two sacks. First, he was dragged down for a 17-yard loss and then tackled by Commanders lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. Burrow's sacks like these, in a preseason game, drew strong reactions online.A fan said, &quot;That’s his fault. He knows better than to take a sack like that.&quot;🏔️The Big Akh 🏔️ @SalluAlaNabiLINK@MySportsUpdate That’s his fault. He knows better than to take a sack like that.One fan tweeted on X/Twitter, &quot;He wants to be Lamar so bad.&quot;2026 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson @MDSportsChatLINK@MySportsUpdate He wants to be Lamar so bad&quot;Who is on that o-line my goodness,&quot; wrote another fan.amirah ⚔️ @vhsloreLINK@MySportsUpdate who is on that o-line my goodnessOne fan added, &quot;Tell him to stop holding onto the ball forever.&quot;Shadow @FeelLikeMafeLINK@MySportsUpdate Tell him to stop holding onto the ball forever&quot;Burrow is an idiot. Throw it away, don't risk injury on a worthless play in preseason,&quot; another fan commented.SteelTwins @SteelTwinsLINK@MySportsUpdate Burrow is an idiot. Throw it away, don't risk injury on a worthless play in preseason.After the hit, Burrow was replaced by backup Jake Browning. ESPN’s Laura Rutledge later reported Burrow was frustrated with how the offense opened.Also Read: “Wtf was he trying to do?”: NFL fans react to Joe Burrow knockdown by Shemar Stewart igniting Bengals training camp fight Joe Burrow's sack recordThere's no doubt that Joe Burrow is a Tier 1 quarterback. In The Athletic’s annual QB rankings, the Bengals signal caller tied with Patrick Mahomes for top spot. But alongside that elite recognition comes a glaring problem: he keeps taking punishment behind Cincinnati’s shaky offensive line.Since entering the league in 2020, Burrow has been sacked 196 times, second only to Russell Wilson’s 216 over the same stretch. Furthermore, his sack rate of 2.8 per game ranks 10th among qualifying QBs, behind the likes of Caleb Williams (4.0) and Sam Howell (3.6).Also Read: Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole takes issue with Joe Burrow over Bengals QB's latest fashion decision Regarding quarterback hits, Burrow has absorbed 452, the fifth-most in the league. Only Wilson (497), Justin Herbert (486), Kirk Cousins (485) and Mahomes (460) have taken more.How do you think Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.