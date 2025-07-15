“Worst kick ever”: NFL fans react as George Kittle hits WWE star The Miz with Sweet Chin Music at ACC golf tournament

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and WWE star "The Miz" ended up in the same group during Sunday's final round of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Nevada.

Ad

Kittle, a known wrestling enthusiast, showcased his wrestling moves on the golf course during the star-studded event in Lake Tahoe. The Miz's presence provided the perfect opportunity for Kittle as they got into a playful fight after the wrestler shoved him while pretending to be annoyed. The NFL player then retreated as The Miz turned his back to Kittle to hype up the audience.

This prompted Kittle to squat down and deliver Shawn Michaels' trademark "Sweet Chin Music" finishing on The Miz as soon as he turned his back. The 49ers star ended up planting the bottom of his right shoe on the wrestler's chin.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The clash between Kittle and The Miz was a delightfully orchestrated fight that has now gone viral online. NFL fans shared their opinions about it on social media.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Wow, golf sure has gotten a lot more exciting than when my dad played 👀," one fan said jokingly.

"Miz went from getting black masked week after week to now being kicked out by Kittle 🤣🤣," another fan wrote.

"This is actually pretty epic and hilarious!! Just your normal golf tournie," another fan said.

However, a section of fans appeared to be unimpressed with the move to bring 'wrestling' into a golf course:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Worst kick ever," a fan commented.

"How long did @mikethemiz lay there before he awkwardly got up in front of everyone?" another fan asked.

"This is beyond lame fr," another fan added.

George Kittle has made his love for wrestling public on a number of occasions, even participating in Wrestlemania 39 in Los Angeles and attending other Wrestlemania events. The six-time Pro Bowler has also dropped hints that he could think about pursuing a career in wrestling after he retires from football.

Ad

George Kittle set to enter his ninth season in the NFL

George Kittle was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft and has been a member of the San Francisco 49ers' roster ever since. Having been selected to six Pro Bowl games, Kittle has since established himself as one of the league's best tight ends.

He has appeared in two Super Bowl games with the Niners as well, both ending in defeats to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

The 49ers gave the 31-year-old, who is set to enter his ninth NFL season, a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension this offseason with a $40 million guarantee, which will see him make $19.1 million annually until 2029.

Kittle and the other 49ers veterans are expected to report for training camp on July 22. Practices are scheduled to start on July 23. This camp will be crucial for the team's coaches to assess the roster prior to the start of the regular season, especially since San Francisco had a terrible 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.