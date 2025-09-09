"Worst kicker in all of football": Bears fans want Cairo Santos cut after costing the game vs. Vikings on MNF

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos had a performance to forget during the team's season opener in Week 1. He missed a 50-yard field goal, but even worse was a failed attempt to send a kickoff out of bounds to preserve the clock in the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Santos started the decade as one of the league's most consistent kickers, but his performance has fallen a bit since the 2024 season. His leg strength was never his biggest quality, but he's now missing easier kicks as well, making Bears fans mad and wanting to replace him with other players.

After a disappointing performance from the Brazilian player on Monday, Chicago fans took to Twitter to show their disapproval of Cairo's performance. Many want the Bears to release him and find a new kicker to continue their 2025 season.

"Booed off the field. Deservedly so. Williams pathetic. Ben Johnson way too stubborn. Worst kicker in all of football. Extremely winnable game blown", said one fan.

"So Ben Johnson says the intent was for Cairo Santos' kick to go out of the end zone, but he couldn’t even do that. Plus misses an earlier field goal. Cut him tomorrow. Noodle leg belongs in an arena league", a second fan wrote.

"Cut Cairo Santos right now. I’m being so f****** serious. Get him off my team. Missed FG and can’t kick it out of the back of the end zone? Noodle leg", a mad fan wrote.

Caleb Williams Fan Club @The_Burns29 Ben Johnson just said Cairo Santos was supposed to put the ball out of the endzone and they would have 56 seconds left. It's time to cut Cairo Santos. He can't make it beyond 50, he missed tonight within 40, and he can't out a kickoff out of the endzone when his coach asks him.

nickel productions @nickel_prodd we also need to have a cairo santos talk. he cant kick a 50 yarder. difference between 24-27 L and a 27-27 tie to go to OT needs to be cut or traded asap. we need a new kicker.

Jack Harmon @harmonmj13 Cairo Santos deserves to be benched or cut

Cairo Santos' missed field goal could've taken the game to overtime

It was not a great night for the Brazilian kicker. Despite the criticism of his leg strength, the Bears also had the opportunity to kick the ball out of the bounds laterally.

Even if the Vikings had the ball at the 40-yard line, they just needed one first down. Field position had virtually no impact on the decision, which begs questions for the coaching staff as well.

However, the missed field goal early in the fourth quarter made a big difference. The Bears would have a 20-6 lead, making it extremely difficult for the Vikings to come back. With the game ending 27-24 for Minnesota, at least overtime would've been secured.

