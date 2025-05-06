Worst teammate ever, "He needs to be gone" - Dolphins fans react as Tyreek Hill ditches Tua Tagovailoa from his top 5 QBs list 

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill became the talk of the town after a recent revelation. On Monday, FinsXtra shared a clip of the wide receiver talking about his top five quarterbacks in the league. According to Hill, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow were the quarterbacks he included in this list.

However, Tyreek Hill decided to leave out his teammate and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins drafted him with the No. 5 pick in 2020. However, his career so far in the league has been plagued by injury concerns.

Fans soon reacted on X/Twitter to Hill leaving out Tagovailoa from his list of top five quarterbacks:

"This man needs to be gone," one fan commented.

"This dude has to be the worst teammate ever, even if you don't think so he should have put Tua in there," another fan said.

"Classic lol. Please trade him and free up the cap space," a fan wrote.

"I'm just so ready for him to not be on this team anymore. He is everything you don't want personality wise in a receiver in the NFL," another fan said.

However, there were a few fans who agreed with the wide receiver's take:

"He's not wrong. Tua is not top 5 until he can stay healthy and his resume says he can't do that," one fan commented.

"Tua wouldn't even name himself a top 5 wtf are people mad at?" another fan said.

"Nobody thinks Tua is good," this fan wrote.

Before the start of the 2024 season, Tagovailoa signed a four-year extension worth $212.4 million with the Dolphins. However, his fifth campaign with the team was once again marred by injuries. This led to him missing out on five games while the Dolphins failed to qualify for the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

Tyreek Hills allegedly wanted to be traded away by the Dolphins

Last season was the first time the team failed to make it to the playoffs in the past two years. After their loss to the New York Jets in January, Tyreek Hill expressed his disappointment and did not hold back on his thoughts about his future with the Dolphins.

"This is my first time I haven't been in the playoffs. I mean, for me, like I said man, I just gotta do what's best for me and my family," Hill said via Miami Herald's Omar Kelly on X. "If that's here, or whatever the case may be, man. I'm going to open the door for myself... I'm opening the door. Like I'm out."

Last month, Dolphins GM Chris Grier came forward to clarify that Tyreek Hill has not requested a trade after their disappointing 2024 campaign. The wide receiver also cleared the air on social media, calling the rumors a "false narrative" while he has two more years remaining in his contract.

