“Would be a HUGE steal” - NFL fans have their say on Brock Purdy's potential $55,000,000 salary as new contract looms

It seems like the San Francisco 49ers are getting close to finalizing a contract extension with their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy. On Wednesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed that the two sides are working on finalizing the contract extension before the 2025 season. More importantly, he noted that the deal will be within the $50m to $55m range:

"There's no doubt who the 49ers' quarterback of the future is: Brock Purdy. ... both sides are actively negotiating with the intent to finalize a deal before the 2025 season. ... Multiple sources insist that Purdy could still land 'anywhere from $50-$55 million, or potentially more.""

The average salary range would put him somewhere between being tied at 2nd among quarterbacks at $55 million to 10th behind Jalen Hurts at $50 million. He would not come close to Dak Prescott’s current market-leading average annual salary of $60 million.

The latest development is one of the most discussed stories on NFL Reddit. Here are some of the top comments. Some users, like Phenomenal2313, do not think Purdy deserves $50 million a year, comparing it to Josh Allen’s $55 million a year contract extension.

He commented: “If the MVP of the league got $55M per year , Purdy has no leverage to say he deserves more than Allen. $50M is the sweet spot , unless the 49ers do something great like offer $60M all guaranteed.”

Another user did not think highly of Purdy: “Purdy is mid without a healthy McCaffrey. It showed last year. It will be a big mistake for them and I'm all for their demise.”

However, not all fans were so negative about the potential deal coming together.

SeniorDisplay1820, a Ravens fan, stated: “50 would be a HUGE steal. No way he doesn't get 55 right?”

One user compared these numbers with what the 49ers had paid Jimmy Garoppolo previously, and the impact on the cap is similar. He commented:

“Just a reminder that those 'super teams' the niners had were made while paying Jimmy G 15.6% of the cap. Paying Purdy 50M would only be 17.9%”

EveryWay defended Purdy, writing: “Anything below 60 is team friendly and the 49ers should be kissing his feet. He already has achieved more than a lot of the QB in the 50+ range and is a perfect fit for the system.”

This is Brock Purdy’s first opportunity to discuss a contract extension

This offseason is the earliest that Brock Purdy can sign a contract extension after being taken in the 2022 draft. He has played three years, mostly as the starting quarterback for the 49ers, making less than $1 million a year after being selected with the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft. Purdy has already thrown for 9,518 yards and 64 touchdowns in his early NFL career.

If Brock Purdy and the 49ers cannot agree to a contract extension, he will either be a free agent or be franchise-tagged next offseason.

