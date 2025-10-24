"Would Russell Wilson have responded if he was starting?": Cam Newton raises bold question over Giants QB's clap back at Sean Payton 

Tensions between former teammates Russell Wilson and Sean Payton erupted publicly following the Denver Broncos' dramatic 33-32 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.Payton's postgame remarks about the Giants' rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart, were perceived by many as a veiled criticism of Wilson, who had been benched earlier in the season. Wilson, now serving as Dart's backup, responded on social media, calling Payton &quot;classless&quot; and referencing the infamous &quot;Bountygate&quot; scandal from Payton's past.Former NFL MVP Cam Newton weighed in on the controversy on &quot;4th&amp;1 with Cam Newton.&quot; He suggested that Wilson's reaction might differ if he were still the starting quarterback.“Matter of fact, that ain’t Russell Wilson,&quot; Newton remarked. &quot;That’s Russell Luther. It’s almost like relationships. How many women and how many men thrive in other relationships?&quot;They still are the same people, but somebody may bring something out of you that you ain’t even know was buried in you…”When asked why he thought Sean Payton was the first person to provoke this reaction, Newton said:“He got a lot of time. The real question is, if Russell Wilson was starting, would he have responded?”Russell Wilson called Sean Payton 'classless,' Broncos coach responded after Giants' comebackRussell Wilson fired a pointed tweet after the Denver Broncos’ 33‑32 comeback win over the New York Giants on Sunday, aiming for his former coach, Sean Payton.“Classless… but not surprised. Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media,&quot; Wilson wrote.The reference to “bounty hunting” alludes to the infamous Bountygate scandal, when Payton, then head coach of the New Orleans Saints, was suspended in 2012 for his role in a program that rewarded defensive players for injuring opponents. Wilson played under Payton in Denver for two seasons, including 2023, a tenure marked by tension, inconsistent play, and his eventual benching.Payton responded Wednesday and clarified his remarks about Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, which had been interpreted as a dig at Wilson.“Look, the euphoria, the way that game unfolded, that was strictly about Dart,&quot; Payton said. &quot;That was in no way shape or form anything that was directed at Russ. I might be able to see how he might have perceived that. But coming off that win and watching how (Dart) played, that wasn’t any intention at all.”Dart threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score, giving the Giants a 26‑8 lead before Denver mounted a historic fourth-quarter comeback.