"Wouldn’t say I just wanted to leave" - Browns' Amari Cooper opens up about his feelings regarding trade from Cowboys

Wide receiver Amari Cooper, a 2015 first-round pick out of Alabama and a four-time pro-bowler, has now been traded to the third team of his career. Taken number four overall by the Oakland Raiders, Cooper was traded to the Dallas Cowboys mid-way through the 2018 season. This offseason sees him move to the Cleveland Browns.

Cooper enjoyed a somewhat pedestrian 2021 campaign, recording 68 receptions for 865 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns. Going into the new season, the veteran receiver will catch passes from one of the top quarterbacks in the league in DeShaun Watson. Recently, Cooper addressed the Cleveland Media during a press conference and shared his feelings about his time in Dallas.

“It’s not like I disliked being in Dallas. I actually loved being there. I wouldn’t say I just wanted to leave. But you know, at the same time, it’s never personal. It’s just business. That’s part of the business of being in this league. Things like that happen all the time — players get cut, players get traded… With that said, I am excited about this new chapter.”

During the press conference, Cooper stated he enjoyed his time in Dallas and is looking forward to starting a new chapter with the Browns. It’s possible the wide out could emerge as the number one wide receiver for the team, especially after Jarvis Landry was released from the team. Though it remains to be seen if the team will sign additional wide receivers.

Amari Cooper is the Cleveland Browns clear number one so far, but additional weapons could only help him return to Pro Bowl form.

It remains to be seen if Cooper will get back to Pro Bowl form with the Browns. Additional wide receivers could be added through the draft or free agency, but so far, Cooper is, by far, the most talented WR on the team. This lack of depth could mean more double team coverage for Copper and fewer targets. A talented partner lined up across from him would be benificial.

The Browns, for their part, have set themselves up to be AFC North contenders through offseason moves. With Watson at quarterback and a two-headed monster in the backfield made up of running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Cleveland Browns offense, with the addition of one or two more pieces, could be a force to be reckoned with.

