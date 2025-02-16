"Wouldn't have stopped the a-- wooping": NFL fans react to Jalen Carter avoiding fine for Patrick Mahomes hit at Super Bowl 59

NFL fans on X have seemingly downplayed Jalen Carter's unpunished hit on Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl 59. The Eagles defensive tackle delivered a blow to Mahomes' facemask in Philadelphia's 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 10.

The controversial play unfolded in the fourth quarter with the Eagles leading 37-6. Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams overpowered Chiefs guard Mike Caliendo to force a strip-sack on Mahomes. In the aftermath, Jalen Carter struck Mahomes' facemask with both hands, sending the quarterback violently to the ground.

Fox's Kevin Burkhardt spotted the infraction immediately on replay:

"Whoa, he got hit in the face and they missed it."

Head referee Ronald Torbert, despite seemingly having a clear view of the quarterback contact, did not throw a flag.

"MLFootball" on X posted that Jalen Carter was not fined for the hit.

"99% of the time this is called for a penalty, and the player receives a hefty fine," it added.

However, the overwhelming sentiment of fans suggested the missed call had no impact on the outcome.

"It wouldn't have stopped the a-- wooping," one fan stated.

Another added: "The games already over it doesn't matter anymore."

While a third echoed: "Game was 37-6 at this point who cares."

Some fans defended the no-call from a technical standpoint.

"It was a fumble. Is every stiff arm a penalty too?" questioned one user.

Another fan noted: "Carter was held on the same snap, it's football lmao."

One claimed: "I believe the chiefs were told to lose the game."

Others felt the hit did not warrant a fine.

"This is not called 99% of the time. Don’t just make up hyperbolic stats. Not only had Mahokes already fumbled the ball, Jalen Carter was being held this entire play and that went uncalled 😭," a fan wrote.

"Why would he be fined for accidentally touching his face. You also do know he was being grabbed as that was happening," another posted.

Inconsistent NFL fines draw further scrutiny after Jalen Carter incident

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The NFL's disciplinary decisions raised attention when Milton Williams received a $14,069 fine for dunking the football over the crossbar after recovering the fumble. Meanwhile, Jalen Carter faced no consequences for the facemask hit.

The Carter incident joins a growing list of missed quarterback protection calls in 2024. Earlier in the season, officials missed LA Rams linebacker Byron Young grabbing Sam Darnold's facemask in Week 8. The Dallas Cowboys' Marist Liufau also escaped punishment after twisting Joe Burrow's facemask on a fourth-quarter strip sack in Week 14.

Per SI's Albert Breer, the Rams have pushed for facemask penalties and roughing the passer calls to become reviewable by replay for three straight years. The NFL Competition Committee has denied these proposals each time.

NFL Executive VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent acknowledged in December that the Competition Committee would explore technological assistance for officials on such calls.

