Antonio Brown reveals the NFL franchise he grew up rooting for

Antonio Brown is one of the best wide receivers of his generation. When he was growing up, he was a fan of one of the most recognizable franchises in the entire NFL.

When seeking questions on Twitter from fans, one person asked the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver which was his favorite NFL team growing up. The seven-time Pro Bowler answered - the Dallas Cowboys.

The wideout wanted to sign with the team back in March. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him following his abrupt exit from the team's Week 17 game versus the New York Jets.

On The Pivot Podcast back in March this year, it was revealed that Dallas would be one of the teams he wanted to play for. He even mentioned team owner Jerry Jones by name and said:

"Maybe Jerry Jones thinks it looks sexy that I'm putting out all this motivation and all this hard work and encouragement. Maybe he wants to harness some of that energy."

The Cowboys passed on the opportunity to bring him in. Jones did respond to the receiver’s desire to join the team, stating that they already had depth at the position.

“We’ve got some players out there that I think give us as good a depth at receiver that we have on the squad — let me be real clear about that — as I’ve seen us have in years. So, I’m not speaking to Antonio. I’m not speaking to anybody, but I believe we would go with the depth we have.”

Antonio Brown and his NFL career

Antonio Brown as a memeber of the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010 - 2018)

Antonio Brown played the first nine seasons of his career with the Steelers, where he had seven seasons of over 1,100 receiving yards. Of those seven seasons, he led the NFL in receiving yards twice: 1,698 yards in 2014 and 1,533 in 2017.

The receiver also led the league in receiving touchdowns with 15 in his final season with Pittsburgh in 2018.

Brown was subsequently traded to the then Oakland Raiders in March 2019 but never played a down in the regular season for the team. After his release by the Raiders, the wideout signed with the New England Patriots, playing in just one game before the team cut him.

In October 2020, the Buccaneers signed the receiver and he played the final two seasons of his career.

The 34-year-old said he wanted to retire as a Steelers player but not play another down with the franchise. We’ll see what happens and if he’ll get his wish.

