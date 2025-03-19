“Wrong place at the wrong time”: Louis Riddick rips off injury-prone tag from top QB prospect in 2025 NFL draft

With all the hype surrounding Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, a former NFL quarterback reminded fans, analysts and NFL teams about a pivot from Louisville that could make some noise in the league.

On Wednesday’s edition of "Get Up," Louis Riddick raved about Tyler Shough, a player who has drawn plenty of concern because of his past injury situation. However, Riddick believes those issues were coincidences.

“He dives in the end zone, breaks his collarbone twice, he gets drop tackled when he’s at Texas Tech and breaks his ankle," Riddick said. "Look, those are the kinds of things that are not indicative of someone being injury prone; that’s just called being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Shough broke his leg at Texas Tech in 2023 but came back the following season and was nominated for Comeback Player of the Year. He threw for a career-high 3,195 yards with the Cardinals.

"Tyler Shough is the one," Riddick said. "OK, this is the one to pay attention to. His injury history going back to Texas Tech are a freak of injuries."

Last season, Shough sat out of Louisville's Sun Bowl victory over the Washington Huskies, watching his team pull out a narrow 35-34 win.

Tyler Shough’s scouting report

Tyler Shough was in the same recruiting class as Pro Bowl quarterback Trevor Lawrence and briefly backed up another Pro Bowler, Justin Herbert, when he was a star at Oregon.

NFL Network praised his command and timing while also saying that he has splashy arm talent and can push the deep ball with an effortless release. It added that he can sit down and drive throws when needed and he’s a more natural thrower than his numbers may indicate.

Last season at Louisville, he had a completion percentage of 62.7, with 23 touchdown passes and only six interceptions. In his last two seasons at Texas Tech, his completion percentage was 59.9 in 2022 and 60.4 in 2023.

His criticisms are that he lacks the poise and mobility to overcome turbulent pockets and tends to hesitate at times when it comes to decision-making.

They believe his size — 6-foot-5, 219 pounds — and passing talent may make him an enticing prospect for some NFL teams.

