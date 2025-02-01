WSU bolsters offensive coaching staff by hiring Former NFL Guard Mike Lupati

The Washington State Cougars have hired Mike Iupati as their assistant offensive line coach. On Friday, Jan. 31, Washington State announced that the former NFL guard had joined the program before the 2025 season via X(formerly known as Twitter).

Taylor Lucas, the assistant offensive line coach for South Dakota State last year, will also be the Washington State offensive line coach for the upcoming season.

Mike Iupati's NFL career & retirement

Iupati played 11 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2021. The San Francisco 49ers drafted him in the first round in 2010, and he remained with the team for five seasons. He had the best season of his career in 2012 when he was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time. That season, San Francisco had the 11th-best offense in the league in total yards (5,789) and was fourth in rushing yards (2,491).

The offensive guard also helped the 49ers reach Super Bowl XLVII in their 34-31 loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Feb. 3, 2013.

He played with the team until 2015, when he signed with the Arizona Cardinals. The offensive guard contributed to the Cardinals' becoming the best team in the league that season in total yards (6,533). Arizona ended the season by losing 49-15 to the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Championship on Jan. 24, 2016.

Iupati played three more years with the Cardinals before joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. The team ended the season eighth in total yards (5,991) and lost a close 28-23 in an NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 12, 2020.

The NFL veteran's career-long injuries, including a chronic neck condition, began to take their toll heading into his last two years with the Seahawks. On Feb. 21, 2021, he announced his retirement due to injuries in an interview with The Spokesman-Review.

The Spokesman-Review's Peter Harriman transcribed the following quotes.

"My body was telling me it was time to close the door," said Iupati.

He also added that his goal was to play for ten years in the league and that he was excited to spend time with his four children.

Washington State offense heading into the 2025 season

The Washington State Cougars are looking for another successful season after finishing with an 8-5 record last year. Washington State was 26th in the league in total yards (5,757). However, the team has lost several key offensive players, including their starting quarterback, John Mateer. He completed 224 passes for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns.

On Dec. 19, the Oklahoma Sooners announced that Mateer had transferred to the team via X.

The team may look for Jaxon Potter to become the new starting quarterback for the 2025 season. He had limited playing time last year, completing two passes for 26 yards.

Their decision to hire Mike Iupati and Taylor Lucas could potentially be beneficial to help Potter succeed in the new role.

