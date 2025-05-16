"WTF is this": Fans unimpressed with Jaguars using Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Juno’ positions to announce 2025 NFL schedule 

The Jacksonville Jaguars sparked debate on social media after releasing their 2025 schedule on Wednesday through a TikTok video. It features various intimate positions from pop star Sabrina Carpenter's "Juno" performances

The Jaguars' social media team posted two separate schedule release videos. While one appeared on all their standard social channels, they reserved the Sabrina Carpenter-themed video exclusively for TikTok.

In the TikTok video, the Jaguars used Carpenter's various stage positions to represent their upcoming matchups. The team coordinated Carpenter's outfit colors to correspond with opposing teams throughout their schedule.

Fan reactions on X quickly flooded in after the schedule release, with most expressing bewilderment rather than appreciation for the team's creative attempt:

"WTF is this," wrote one fan.

Another user called it "the weirdest schedule release videos I've ever seen."

More fans' reactions started pouring in:

One fan commented, "Funny and confusing at the same time."

Another fan declared, "They losing every game just because of this."

One fan wrote: "This is what happens when the NFL delays the release of the schedule and interns gotta scramble."

Jaguars' 2025 schedule features a challenging road ahead

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn

While the team's social media approach dominated discussion, the schedule offers new coach Liam Coen both opportunities and challenges. The Jaguars, who had a disappointing 4-13 last season, seek to recover with quarterback Trevor Lawrence returning from injury and the recruitment of two-way sensation Travis Hunter.

The Jaguars start their season at home against the Carolina Panthers on September 7 and then go on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals. They will host the Kansas City Chiefs on a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 5 (October 6). They host the Los Angeles Rams in London in Week 7 (October 19).

Jacksonville faces what USA Today called the "sixth-easiest schedule in 2025," which could help Coen's transition as a first-time NFL head coach. The team hired Coen from the Sean McVay coaching tree after his success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

Despite the favorable schedule, USA Today predicts an 8-9 record for the Jaguars, citing inexperience in key coaching positions. Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will hold those positions for the first time in the NFL.

Schedule includes historic home games against the New York Jets, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Seattle Seahawks. Jaguars also welcome AFC South division opponents Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. They go on the road to San Francisco, Las Vegas and Denver.

