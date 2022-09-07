"You should be ashamed of yourself" "Why put this on social media?" - WWE legend Ric Flair gets ripped apart by fans for posting picture of NFL legend battling ALS

Ric Flair likely didn't realize that he'd be upsetting fans when he posted a photo of former NFL legend and WCW superstar Steve McMichael. McMichael, who is on hospice, is battling ALS.

Flair brazenly did just that, though, as he shared a photo of a vulnerable McMichael on his Twitter account. The photo was taken in McMichael's home. In the photo, McMichael can be seen lying in his hospital bed. He is flanked by Flair (on the left) and fellow pro wrestling legend Dean Malenko (on the right).

Ric Flair's post angered these fans who felt he was being disrespectful when he posted the photo of McMichael while he is in this condition.

bbxsandman @bbxsandman @RicFlairNatrBoy I feel photos like this are totally disrespectful. I’m sure Mongo would not want people to see him like this. @RicFlairNatrBoy I feel photos like this are totally disrespectful. I’m sure Mongo would not want people to see him like this.

Tmack @Tmack_101 @RicFlairNatrBoy Can you stop posting pictures of him. Just let the poor man rest. @RicFlairNatrBoy Can you stop posting pictures of him. Just let the poor man rest.

©️colvininho™️ @colvininho @RicFlairNatrBoy I really don’t understand why anyone would post a picture like this. A picture like this for private use, ok but why put this on social media? Lost it Ric. @RicFlairNatrBoy I really don’t understand why anyone would post a picture like this. A picture like this for private use, ok but why put this on social media? Lost it Ric.

One user had a hard-hitting question upon further inspection of the Nature Boy's drip.

Mark H @MarHar20 @RicFlairNatrBoy Out of all the things I could say about the tackiness of posting this picture is… why is Ric wearing two watches? @RicFlairNatrBoy Out of all the things I could say about the tackiness of posting this picture is… why is Ric wearing two watches?

Not everyone was all aboard the Ric Flair hate-train. This Twitter user wondered why McMichael wouldn't want his friends to be there for him and posting photos in a way that'd make things seem more normal.

Fenny @ahmadbalad @RicFlairNatrBoy Why so much RIC flair hate? Why can't it be that he's just there for his good friend at possibly his final days on earth? I know if I'm on my way out, I'd want my loved ones there with me showing me love and happiness and taking pics showing normalcy @RicFlairNatrBoy Why so much RIC flair hate? Why can't it be that he's just there for his good friend at possibly his final days on earth? I know if I'm on my way out, I'd want my loved ones there with me showing me love and happiness and taking pics showing normalcy

This fan simply didn't know how to feel, since McMichael's family blessed the photo's use and McMichael was not only a wrestling legend, but a member of one of the greatest sports teams of all time (the 1985 Bears).

Rev. Andrew R. Schoppe @flearhcp97 @RicFlairNatrBoy Yeah I dunno how I feel about this. If Mongo and his fam are cool with it, then I guess I am, too. And I love wrestling, but dude was on the best football team ever. Hell, probably the best sports team ever. #85Bears That mention has gotta come first. @RicFlairNatrBoy Yeah I dunno how I feel about this. If Mongo and his fam are cool with it, then I guess I am, too. And I love wrestling, but dude was on the best football team ever. Hell, probably the best sports team ever. #85Bears That mention has gotta come first.

This fan pressed all the previous ones that commented on it being disrespectful, asking for some introspection from them instead.

Adrian Monnery ⬆️ @AdrianMonnery @RicFlairNatrBoy Posting pics of Mongo is disrespectful? Most suffering with ALS go under the radar. When someone with celebrity status suffers it is the only way to get it into the public domain.Ask yourself a question is it disrespectful or does it just make you feel uncomfortable #Mongo @RicFlairNatrBoy Posting pics of Mongo is disrespectful? Most suffering with ALS go under the radar. When someone with celebrity status suffers it is the only way to get it into the public domain.Ask yourself a question is it disrespectful or does it just make you feel uncomfortable #Mongo

Perhaps proving that point, this fan commented on how his own mother is set to embark on an ALS struggle -- leaving him feeling bittersweet about seeing McMichael that way.

Matt Roberts @MattWRoberts @RicFlairNatrBoy Hey Ric! Glad to see you guys visiting Steve! My mom is currently going through testing now for ALS and seeing how quickly it’s affected Steve breaks my heart and at the same time makes me sad for the road that may be ahead for my mom. Best wishes to Steve & his family! @RicFlairNatrBoy Hey Ric! Glad to see you guys visiting Steve! My mom is currently going through testing now for ALS and seeing how quickly it’s affected Steve breaks my heart and at the same time makes me sad for the road that may be ahead for my mom. Best wishes to Steve & his family!

This fan had this writer's personal favorite response:

AEWFan115 @AewFan115 @RicFlairNatrBoy Once a Horseman, always a Horseman! God Bless you Mongo! @RicFlairNatrBoy Once a Horseman, always a Horseman! God Bless you Mongo!

How Steve "Mongo" McMichael's career intertwined with Ric Flair's

Ric Flair's Last Match

Steve "Mongo" McMichael is an NFL legend. He is a member of the 1985 Super Bowl-winning Chicago Bears. In his prime, he stood 6'2" and weighed 270 pounds.

He was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in 1980 out of the University of Texas at Austin. After two seasons, he was cut by the Patriots. In 1981, the Chicago Bears signed him as a free agent. He would go on to become their starting defensive tackle for the next 12 seasons (1981-1993).

In 1994, he signed with the Green Bay Packers. After just one season in Wisconsin, he retired.

McMichael's ties to pro wrestling began when he appeared as one of the NFLers surrounding the ring during the Lawrence Taylor-Bam Bam Bigelow WrestleMania match under the WWF (now re-named WWE) umbrella.

On September 4, 1995, McMichael made his debut with WCW as the pro-babyface (or good guy) color commentator on the premiere of "Nitro." Legendary manager Bobby Heenan fulfilled his typical pro-heel (or bad guy) commentator role to balance it.

McMichael's and Ric Flair's paths would soon cross.

In 1996, Flair started fliriting with McMichael's wife Debra, during wrestling matches. McMichaels would go on to challenge Ric Flair and Arn Anderson to wrestling match against him and his partner Kevin Greene.

During the match, Debra left the scene and returned wearing a Four Horsemen's T-shirt and holding a briefcase full of money. McMichael's took the briefcase and hit his partner Kevin Greene over the head with it. He then joined the newly reincarnated version of the Four Horsemen. He made his last appearance on Nitro in February 8, 1999.

On April 23, 2021, Steve McMichael announced that he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He also stated that he would be retiring from making public appearances going forward.

We wish the best for Steve McMichael and the McMichael family as they continue to endure these tough times. Luckily, "Mongo" will live on as a member of the Four Horseman forever.

