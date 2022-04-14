NFL Rumors: WWE pushed for Aaron Rodgers and Pat McAfee Tag Team on NXT

According to rumors, WWE pushed Pat McAfee and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be a tag team on their NXT brand.

Per Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, there was serious talk within the company about having McAfee pair up with the four-time NFL MVP to compete against then-WWE superstar Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era faction.

In 2020, the host of his eponymous The Pat McAfee Show did have a couple of matches, being defeated by Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX in August and then coming up short to Undisputed Era in a WarGames match in December.

The former NFL punter was extremely impressive in those matchups. So it wasn’t a huge shock that there were internal conversations that the two-time Pro Bowl player for the Indianapolis Colts should be more involved on NXT.

Teaming him with Rodgers would have been a major surprise. The Packers quarterback is a 10-time Pro Bowl player and is seen by some as one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL.

In 2020, McAfee, a former punter, was doing things within NXT, and WWE was in the middle of the Wednesday Night War with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which saw NXT and AEW Dynamite be on television during the same time slot.

Rodgers, the Super Bowl XLV MVP, is one of the most identifiable sports figures in the country. There is minimal uncertainty that he could have boosted intrigue and viewers for NXT, even tempting some people who aren’t wrestling fans to tune into the show.

The idea would have made some sense since McAfee and Rodgers are close friends, with Rodgers appearing weekly on his show.

Ultimately, NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view was McAfee's last NXT appearance. In April 2021, he moved to the commentary table alongside Michael Cole on the SmackDown brand.

Pat McAfee and WrestleMania 38

The former NFL punter versus Austin Theory. Source: WWE

The 34-year-old fulfilled a childhood dream as he had a match at WrestleMania 38 against WWE superstar Austin Theory.

After defeating Theory, he faced the Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon, who won the contest.

McAfee was also called into the ring by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin but was given a Stone Cold Stunner for his troubles.

Without question, the eight-year NFL veteran made his mark at WrestleMania 38 and is currently doing the same with his commentary.

