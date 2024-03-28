WWE star Seth “Freakin” Rollins warns Bears could end up with Mitch Trubisky situation despite Caleb Williams’ draft hype

Caleb Williams appears likely to end up with the Chicago Bears, as the sun is likely to rise tomorrow. However, success is not nearly as likely. At least, that is what WWE star Seth "Freakin" Rollins appears to be bracing for.

On Thursday's edition of "Good Morning Football," the WWE star painted a less-than-rosy picture for 2024 and the future.

"You want C.J. Stroud but you might end up with a Mitch Trubisky," Rollins said.

Rollins wasn't talking smack about a rival of his team. The Bears are his favorite group, but that hasn't convinced him to bet big on the team's final quarterback choice, even if Caleb Williams ends up being the one.

Caleb Williams at 2024 NFL Combine

Caleb Williams at 2024 NFL Combine

Many will immediately assume the Chicago Bears getting another Trubisky-type era would be a disaster. However, if one looks back at the numbers, most will agree that it wasn't all a disaster. When it comes to wins and losses, it was far from it.

Trubisky only had one season with a record below .500, and it was his rookie year. Following a 4-8 first year, the quarterback went 11-3 and made the playoffs in his second season. In his third year, he won more games than he lost, finishing 8-7 in 15 starts. Then, in his final year on the team, he went 6-3.

While his statistics were far from pretty, a repeat of the Mitchell Trubisky era would be a step up after the Bears struggled through the Fields era. The quarterback's best year in terms of wins and losses was 2023, with a 5-8 record.

Before that, he struggled to win games in 2022 and 2021, where he went 3-12 and 2-8, respectively.

That said, Mitchell Trubisky's most recent film is likely where the minds of many fans go. Following a one-year stint as a backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, Trubisky joined the Steelers. Under Mike Tomlin, the quarterback went 2-5 in two seasons. Following the 2023 season, Trubisky returned to the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, Justin Fields also sits as a backup at the start of 2024, sitting behind Russell Wilson with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

