Cam Ward isn't just a name going in circles between NFL analysts. The Miami quarterback's draft stock has only swelled since the 2025 NFL Combine. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has seemingly taken a hit. However, one WWE star has his doubts about the top quarterback.

Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Good Morning Football," WWE star Seth Rollins expressed his doubts. He even went so far as to warn the Tennessee Titans against drafting the quarterback (0:05):

"I am not sold, guys, I'm not sold. Look, I understand what you're saying. I get it. It's going into my ears. It's going into my brain. But what I'm reading when I see Cam Ward. It just doesn't feel right to me. It doesn't. I've seen his tape, and it's good. It's not great.

"If I'm a Titans fan, which I'm not. I have some friends who are. They're not terribly excited about Cam Ward. And No. 1, they're saying, 'This is the position we're in, and we're going to take a quarterback because we need a new quarterback.' ... If I'm the Titans, you don't do it."

Ward has turned heads up to this point. One can only wonder if Rollins' comments will spark another pendulum swing for the quarterback prospect who could be selected first overall.

Exploring why Titans might second guess on Cam Ward

Cam Ward at 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

Cam Ward has a long list of reasons why he might be the top player picked in the NFL Draft. Whether it's his 39 touchdown passes in his final season or leading the conference in air yards per attempt, or the highlight reels available, there are plenty of reasons.

However, there is also one important reason why the Titans might second guess the quarterback. All of his accolades came only in his ffith and final season but his first with the Miami Hurricanes.

Before joining the Hurricanes, the quarterback played for the Washington State Cougars where his best season was 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

While notable, that level of production isn't quite to a first overall pick level. It was only after he transferred that he saw his numbers get into first-round production territory. As such, it suggests that he might need to win a certain way.

If the Titans can't reproduce that, the quarterback might not be a great fit. Of course, the Titans themselves have the final say and find themselves essentially on the clock.

Will Ward join the Tennessee Titans?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football," and H/T Sportskeeda.

