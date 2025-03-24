Aaron Rodgers is well over the age of 40 and unlike Tom Brady, the former Jets quarterback has struggled to remain relevant in the greater playoff picture.

Between an Achilles tear and a third straight season without a playoff appearance, the quarterback has failed to be much more than a series of headlines for every reason except winning.

At least, that is what comments made on March 24 by WWE star Seth Rowlins have indicated. Speaking on "Good Morning Football," the star raised questions about the viability of the quarterback as he keeps franchises waiting to learn his decision.

"Okay, let's pump the brakes. Here's the question we're not really asking about Aaron Rodgers. Can this guy still play ball? Can he still win games? Because it's the way we're talking about him. It sounds like we're talking about that Aaron Rodgers that won all the MVPs, that won the Super Bowl, like this is not the same guy," he said.

"He's coming off the Achilles injury. We saw his mobility last season wasn't what it had been in the past. Sure, he still got an arm. But when does that go? You look at someone like a Drew Brees, right? All of a sudden, that arm just gone. It's over," he added.

Rodgers seemingly has two options between the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Russell Wilson also appears to be in the mix as his biggest competition.

Aaron Rodgers trends up in three core statistics

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

While there is an obvious case to be made that the quarterback is trending down, there is another way to look at things.

In a seemingly lost season, the quarterback posted three improvements with the New York Jets, compared to his final season with the Green Bay Packers in 2022. He threw for more touchdowns, fewer interceptions and more passing yards in 2024 with the Jets than with the Packers in 2022.

Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with the Green Bay Packers in 2022. In 2024, he threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with the Jets.

Can he keep his production trending up as he gets deeper into his 40s?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football," and H/T Sportskeeda.

