WWE Superstar Roman Reigns picks 49ers to dethrone Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in 2023

On the AFC side, Patrick Mahomes is the pick of most fans to return to the Lombardi game in 2023. However, the NFC is a bit more controversial of a choice.

Speaking on First Take, WWE superstar Roman Reigns gave his top five Super Bowl teams for this season. It was pretty generic for the bottom three of the top five, but the contentious bit is the top of the list.

Essentially, he predicted Kyle Shanahan to finally get revenge against Mahomes in the big game and finally avoid a Super Bowl implosion job. Here's how he put it while listing the top two teams to get to the contest:

"Number two, we've got the Chiefs. Returning Super Bowl champions. Patrick Mahomes. Travis Kelce. You fill in everything else and that's all you really need, and they're proven. So, I like them at the two spot. The number one spot, we already know what it is. The niner gang baby. 49ers all the way."

He went on, explaining why he bought into the team beyond his apparent infatuation:

"It starts with the defense. If you can stop the run, you put the offense in a long third down situation and that's a formula for success every single time... We run the ball, we have weapons. It's really about just figuring out the quarterback position, but we have a lot of talent there. I'm really expecting huge things... I think this is the year."

When Reigns revealed his top pick, it sent Stephen A. Smith walking away, muttering "Oh lord," joining Chiefs fans who no doubt heartily disagree.

Patrick Mahomes ranked above all but the 49ers: Roman Reigns' full list detailed

Jalen Hurts against Mahomes at Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

While he placed the Chiefs below his apparently beloved squad, he did place the team above all else in the AFC and NFC, with the exception of the 49ers.

In fifth place, he put Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, who have shown promise, but have struggled in the final weeks of the year to get it done.

In fourth place, he put Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals reached the Super Bowl after the 2021 season, but failed in the end. Still, he doesn't believe they are that far off.

In third place, just below the Chiefs, he placed Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts might have lost both coordinators this offseason, but Reigns still believes they'll be almost as strong as ever.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.