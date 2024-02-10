“I’d love to put a boot in the back of his head”: WWE Superstar Seth Rollins makes feelings clear about Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has had enemies throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career. Whether it is comments off the field or his play on it, some are not the biggest fans of the four-time MVP, and one such person is the WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

The WWE superstar was recently asked by Sports Illustrated on Radio Row at the Super Bowl which current NFL player would be on the receiving end of his finishing move: the Curb Stomp. His answer was none other than Rodgers. Explaining why he chose the New York Jets star, Rollins said:

“It’s got to be Aaron Rodgers, man. I’m a Bears fan – I had to deal with that for years and years and years. Just suffering, him just owning my team. By the end of it, he was just making light of it because it was so easy for him. I’d love to put a boot in the back of his head. That’d be great.”

Rollins endured the pain of watching Aaron Rodgers dominate his beloved Chicago Bears for 18 seasons as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. He faced the Bears 29 times while in a Packers uniform.

Rodgers owned Chicago as threw for 6,965 yards with 64 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. The quarterback also defeated the Bears in the NFC Championship game in the 2010 season, which led to Green Bay hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after winning the Super Bowl. While Seth Rollins has curb-stomped his opponents in the ring, Rodgers has put a chokehold on the Bears on the field.

When was Aaron Rodgers traded by the Packers?

It was a welcome relief for Rollins and the Bears when Green Bay traded Aaron Rodgers last April to the New York Jets. The veteran signal-caller wanted to move on from the Packers to the Big Apple in hopes of winning another Super Bowl.

His debut with the Jets to open the regular season versus the Buffalo Bills lasted all but four snaps. He suffered an Achilles injury, ending his first season with New York. There were rumors of him returning but will likely be back under center in 2024. Rodgers inked a three-year, $112.5 million restructured contract extension with the Jets last July.