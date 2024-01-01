Xavien Howard injury update: Latest on Dolphins DB for Week 18 clash vs Bills

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard suffered a foot injury during the Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

After leaving the game and not being able to return, what's Howard's status for Miami's pivotal Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills?

Xavien Howard's injury update

Xavien Howard suffered a left foot injury on the first pass play for the Ravens and was carted off the field, as he could not put any weight on his foot.

Howard was ruled out for the game, and his status for Week 18 is up in the air. The Dolphins have yet to reveal the injury the cornerback sustained, but further testing is expected to happen on Monday.

Following the game, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that he isn't sure about the injury Howard has.

"We’re not sure what the foot injury is yet."

Howard has played in 13 of the Dolphins' 17 games this season, recording 45 tackles, 12 passes defended and an interception. Kader Kohou replaced Howard as the cornerback on the boundary opposite Jalen Ramsey, following the injury.

What happened to Xavien Howard?

Xavien Howard was carted off the field after defending Rashod Bateman on a deep pass. Following the injury, Howard went into the medical tent and was carted off the field.

Along with Howard, the Dolphins also lost Nick Chubb, who tore his ACL. McDaniel said that seeing them get hurt was tough to see.

"One of my least favorite things in the sport and from my role is seeing a competitor go down and then have to get a cart," McDaniel said. "So it's always pretty emotional, just in general, but we don't have really the information to know exactly what it is yet."

When will Xavien Howard return?

At the moment, the Miami Dolphins haven't revealed the exact injury for cornerback Xavien Howard.

Howard is expected to go under further testing on Monday when the Dolphins learn the severity of their cornerback's injury.

However, as Howard was forced to be carted off the field and ruled out, his status for Miami's Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, where the winner will win the AFC East.

If Howard can't go, Kader Kohou will replace him on the outside, while Eli Apple will handle the boundary spot when Kohou moves inside for work in the nickel package.