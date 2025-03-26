Xavier Restrepo reveals concerning reason for underwhelming 40-yard dash performance at Miami Pro Day

Xavier Restrepo was an under-the-radar player to watch during the Miami Hurricanes pro day, but his performance was not as expected. It appears that social media ridicule of his performance got to him as Restrepo took to social media to post the real reason behind his performance.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted the update on X on Tuesday, writing:

“During warm ups yesterday before the 40, my right hamstring tightened up on me and prohibited me to opening up and running my fastest. The reason I still ran is because for 2 straight weeks I consistently hit 4.53-4.58 laser in training and thought I could still pull it off. I did everything just because it’s in my blood to compete.”

He did not run the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.83 seconds during the Miami Hurricanes pro day. Restrepo finished his college football career at Miami as the all-time leader in receptions (200), receiving touchdowns (21), and receiving yards (2,844). It will be intriguing to see if this excuse gives talent evaluators a reason to keep his draft stock where it was before the 40-yard dash.

Pro Football Focus awards Xavier Restrepo

Xavier Restrepo has proven to be one of the best wide receivers in the country over the last two years, as he has significantly elevated his game. Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus named Restrepo as the best route runner in his "2025 NFL Draft Superlatives: Wide Receivers" article, showcasing his ability to get open consistently as the slot receiver.

On Pro Football Focus' 2025 NFL Draft Big Board, they have the following blurb about Restrepo, who they have 54th on the list:

"Restrepo brings a strong slot receiver skill set to the NFL, where his production, separation scores and great hands five him a high floor with WR2/WR3 potential despite some high-end athleticism and size limitations." h/t Canes Warning

Despite the poor Miami Hurricanes pro day performance, there is some excitement regarding what Xavier Restrepo would bring to an offense and should be sitting around a late-second or early-third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Teams are going to be looking to improve their wide receiver room and get a slot receiver who can use speed to his advantage while running routes at an elite level. He is not a big body, but can be an effective player in the National Football League and it will be interesting to see which teams show interest in him ahead of the draft.

